Play-offs are the still the aim despite time running out for Leyton Orient

Published: 4:00 PM April 14, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Play-offs must remain the aim until they are mathematically impossible insists Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff.

The O’s currently sit 11th in League Two with just five games left to be played but only four points off the top seven.

They will welcome strugglers Barrow to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm) as they look to start clawing back some points.

“We have to be, as I said from the minute that I came in there has to be a goal, there has to be something to work towards to keep that drive and focus,” McAnuff said.

“While we’ve got a chance and while we’re in the race we’re going to go for it. We want to take it to as late as possible, if we’ve got a chance going into that last day, then we’ll take it.

You may also want to watch:

“We’ve got to win games now, we know that, and nothing less will do from here on in. On Saturday that is going to be our intent.

“We need to go out and get three points.”