Former Leyton Orient striker Lee Angol joins Bradford City

Published: 12:39 PM June 22, 2021

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Leyton Orient forward Lee Angol has joined League Two rivals Bradford City on an initial one-year deal.

The 26-year-old has spent the past two seasons at Leyton Orient, scoring seven goals in 33 starts before the expiry of his contract in East London, at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The frontman rose through Tottenham Hotspur’s academy before beginning his professional career with Wycombe Wanderers in 2012.

A prolific 2014/15 season on loan at Boreham Wood earned Angol a move to Peterborough United, where he found the net on 12 occasions. He has also served spells at the likes of Lincoln City, Shrewsbury Town and Mansfield Town.

He said: “It has come out of nowhere a little bit, but I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to getting going.

“I have spoken to the gaffer about the project we are building and am very grateful for the opportunity he has given me - which I am ready to attack.

“My aim as a striker is obviously to score goals and help win games for the team, and I am excited about what is to come.

“It has been a strange past few years for me, but I just want to get going again. I am more driven and focussed on succeeding than ever so, hopefully, I can bring all that to this club.”

Bantams boss Derek Adams added: “Lee is a dangerous forward who will bring a lot to our side, and we are delighted to have him here.

“He is excited to get started and fits in well with what we are trying to build at Bradford City.

“Despite being only 26, and still having his best years ahead of him, Lee has a lot of experience at this level and above, having scored goals for a number of different sides across the EFL.

“I am pleased to be welcoming him to the club and look forward to seeing him out on the grass - when we commence pre-season training - next week.”