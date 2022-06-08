Archibald: I feel good connection with Leyton Orient fans

Theo Archibald admitted to feeling a 'good connection' with the Leyton Orient supporters after joining from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee.

Archibald, 24, became a fans' favourite during his spell on loan at Brisbane Road last season, scoring eight goals and nine assists in 42 appearances.

And he follows Tom James, Ruel Sotiriou and Adam Thompson in committing their futures to the club having enjoyed his time in east London to date.

"It's been a couple of weeks in the making, but I’ve not hid my feelings about loving my time here, and hopefully trying to get something done permanently," Archibald told the club website.

"I’ve loved it, sometimes you find a place that you gel with, and this was that place. I had a good connection with the supporters, and I always felt like I had to give them my best.

"It was my most productive season, certainly the most I’ve played – and this came from being confident in my environment.

"This came from the gaffer and my teammates, but also from the support in the stand – helping us through difficult moments, but also when we were playing well.

"We want to right a few wrongs, and really have a right go next season."

There was plenty of competition for the services of the Scot and O's head coach Richie Wellens was delighted to win that battle for his signature.

He added: "He was one we identified pretty quickly as one to keep, as he’s one we think can contribute double figures in goals and assists.

“He’s a good lad, and a real good worker – I’ve seen it from day one. His training intensity, his ability to press is fantastic and we’re delighted to get him over the line.

“He’s a unique character too, which I really enjoy about him, he’s a good one to add permanently to the group, and I can’t wait to work with him again next season."

Almost 2,000 Orient fans have signed up for 2022-23 season cards already.

