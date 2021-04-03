News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient agree contract extension with youngster Hector Kyprianou

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:59 PM April 3, 2021   
Hector Kyprianou in action for Leyton Orient

Hector Kyprianou in action for Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS PHOTO

Leyton Orient have agreed a two-year contract extension with defensive midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

The new deal will tie the Cypriot U21 midfielder to the club until the summer of 2023.

A product of the O’s Academy, Kyprianou joined the O’s as a 14-year-old – and has impressed as he has progressed through the ranks.

“It’s an amazing feeling, to finally break through and have the journey I have had is amazing,” said Kyprianou.

“I’ve grown not only as a player but as a man; the club have shaped me into the person I am today, so now I think it’s time for me to give back to the club and the fans.

‘“I want to help us come successful on the pitch – I know it’s a common goal between players, staff and the board.”

Kyprianou made his 26th first team appearance in the Good Friday win over Mansfield Town - 18 of which coming this season.

After a delayed start to the season due to injury, Kyprianou returned with a goal in the Emirates FA Cup against Newport County – which is something he’s keen to add to.

Kyprianou turns 20 next month, and recognises the opportunity in front of him to continue his development with The O’s.

“I’m a player that loves to learn, and I feel like I’ve matured as a player this season – I feel comfortable, I have support around me.

“Age is just a number to me, and I don’t look too much into it, because if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

“I always feel the support from the fans, and it’s a real shame that this season they haven’t been able to be with us,” continued Kyprianou.

“Next season though, we know it’ll be great, and we’re buzzing for them all to come back.”


Leyton Orient
Football

