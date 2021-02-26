Leyton Orient boss Embleton focused on big picture but says form must improve

Published: 11:59 AM February 26, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is focused on the bigger picture but knows they must improve current form immediately.

The O’s will welcome in-form Tranmere Rovers to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as they look to end their six game winless run.

They currently sit bottom of the form table in League Two but are still just seven points off the play-off places.

“I think it’s about trying to look at what the whole process looks like, we don’t take our eyes off what that looks like, we believed a week ago that 10 wins and a couple of draws would get us very close to being in the play-offs,” Embleton admitted.

“That hasn’t changed and my message to the players was that the only thing that has changed from that is we have one less game to achieve that.

“That’s disappointing, but we do feel we’re capable of going on a very good run that gives us an opportunity to push close.

“I think we’ve ended up looking at the play-offs as a realistic achievement because of the way the first part of the season went for us.

“We found ourselves in the play-offs, to be honest was it something that was really discussed as a group, not really. At the start of the season we talked about improvement, getting better, and that we felt if we did really well we could get close to that.

“We still feel that as a group, but you have to be realistic and say that our form hasn’t been at that level in recent weeks.

Adam Thompson of Leyton Orient and Kurtis Guthrie of Port Vale battle for the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We have to address that poor run and results. For me it’s again a little bit reflective of where we’ve been at times this season, which is something that we have tried to address.

“I can’t be any clearer, honest and straight with people than to say what we tried to do to address the way our results were going through the season.

“Our recent form has been poor.”

Tranmere Rovers however sit third in the form guide as they’ve won four of their last six matches in the league which has seen them rise up to fifth in the league table.

“Without a doubt, I thought they were a poor team, and when I say that it’s not a criticism of obviously where they are now and the people that are in that set up now.

“When we played them we thought they were poor on the night and we were quite comfortable albeit that it was a narrow win.

Alex Hurst of Port Vale and James Brophy of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Port Vale, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 20th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“On the bus home we had a discussion among the staff and as much as they had a bad night, I felt they had a good squad of players, and it looked like a new manager would be coming in at the time and I thought if they had someone to come in to galvanise them they could really kick on.

“I don’t think anyone expected them to turn it around in the manner that they have done. It’s a very good squad, very good players and a good experienced manager.

“He’s not someone that has just done it. He’s very good at what he does and I have got a lot of respect for him.”

Midfielder Hector Kyprianou is back available for selection having finished his three match suspension after picking up a red card in their 0-0 draw with Crawley Town.

“He’s very close. It’s a weird one for Hector as not only has he been suspended for three games but he’s been without football for an incredibly long period of time.

“He’ll come straight back into the squad but we’ll have to weigh up what injuries look like and what people’s legs are feeling like.”