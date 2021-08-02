Tyrese Omotoye impresses on O's trial as Ouss Cisse looks set to depart

Published: 8:09 AM August 2, 2021

Tyrese Omotoye made four senior appearances for Norwich before going out on loan

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett has been impressed with young trialist Tyrese Omotoye while he revealed midfielder Ouss Cisse could be set to depart.

The 18-year-old hasn't been involved in pre-season for City with the first team or U23s, after returning from a disappointing first taste of loan action with Swindon in League One last season.

Omotoye signed a new contract in December until 2024, having impressed at U23 level and made four appearances as a substitute for the first team.

“We’ve been impressed with him since he’s been here, he’s done very well, and for such a young lad he has got a lot of confidence and the ability to back himself which I do like,” the O’s boss said.

“We’ll see but he’s with us next week. We’ve had a good look at him so far and he has contributed to the group. Getting a goal will really help him with his development.

Omotoye scored seven goals in 12 matches for City's U23s last season before coming into the first-team reckoning during an injury crisis.

He made seven appearances for Swindon but just one start and failed to find the back of the net, joining the Robins at a tumultuous time as they nosedived towards relegation amid off-field problems.

Defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse has rarely feature during pre-season under boss Jackett and could now be set to depart ahead of the new season.

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient

The 30-year-old joined the O’s on loan back in January, 2020 and impressed, but the season was cut short due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He then made the switch permanently in the summer much to the delight of the Orient faithful but it didn’t pan out as planned as he struggled for form throughout last campaign.

“He’s not injured at the moment. He is talking to other clubs. Although he hasn’t left yet, he may be about to move on.”