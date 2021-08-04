Transfer round-up: Leyton Orient bring in eight as departures find new clubs 

Published: 11:05 AM August 4, 2021

Manager Kenny Jackett is delighted to add Pratley to his ranks for the coming season. - Credit: Leyton Orient Football Club

Leyton Orient have rebuilt the squad under newly-appointed manager Kenny Jackett ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The O’s have moved to bring in Darren Pratley, Omar Beckles, Tom James, Connor Wood, Paul Smyth, Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan, and Theo Archibald to freshen up the squad.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Leyton OrientÕs Connor Wood (right) battle for the ball during the pre-season match at The Breyer Group Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

Pratley joined from League One side Charlton Athletic, where he impressed and was a main stay in the team, and he has already been named captain and proved to be influential in pre-season.

Defender Beckles also joined from a higher level arriving from Crewe Alexandra where much like Pratley was a first-team regular.

The Grenada international has only featured once in pre-season where he found the back of the net in their 2-0 win over Gillingham due to being away on international duty at the CONCAF.

Left-back Wood joined from League Two rivals Bradford City where he made over 100 outings for the Bantams, including 81 consecutive league games.

The 24-year-old has impressed for the O’s in pre-season as has right-back Tom James who joins from Hibernian although he spent the majority of last campaign with League One side Wigan Athletic.

The attacking trio Paul Smyth, Harry Smith and Aaron Drinan all come in with unproved records but have all played at a higher level and the boss is backing them to begin an upward curve in their careers.

Theo Archibald has joined on loan from League One Lincoln City to provide Orient more options in attack especially out wide.

Manager Kenny Jackett has opted to bring in players mainly from League One sides having seen plenty of them during his time managing Portsmouth.

In terms of departures, Orient have seen Danny Johnson join Mansfield Town, Conor Wilkinson join Walsall, James Brophy head to Cambridge United, Lee Angol to Bradford City all in the Football League.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A number of others have dropped into the National League as Joe Widdowson and Jamie Turley have both joined Barnet, Josh Coulson to Southend United, Sam Ling to Dagenham & Redbridge, Louis Dennis to Bromley and James Dayton to Dulwich Hamlet.

The likes of Jordan Maguire-Drew, Myles Judd, and Brendon Shabani remain unsigned at present.

Leyton Orient's Jordan Maguire-Drew - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse also departed the club this week and is linked with a number of clubs including Oldham Athletic and Cheltenham Town.