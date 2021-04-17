Leyton Orient boss McAnuff wants his side to impose themselves on Barrow

Published: 8:08 AM April 17, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows they have to win football matches to remain in the League Two play-off hunt therefore he wants his side to impose themselves on games.

The O’s will welcome Barrow to the Breyer Group Stadium for a 12.30pm kick-off as they head into their final five matches of the season.

They currently sit four points off the top seven with three home games as well as trips to Southend United and Salford City.

“We need to win football matches now, that’s our mentality,” McAnuff said. “We’re going to go out, be aggressive, get on the front foot and I want to see a real good energy and tempo about us.

“It’s about us going out and imposing ourselves on the games and getting the wins that we need.”

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient speaks to the referee at the final whistle during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barrow are unbeaten in their last four league matches, where they sealed an impressive 2-1 victory over Exeter City last time out.

“They’re in a good vein of form at the moment, but from our point of view we will have them very well covered, in terms of how they plan and prepare.

“I’ll be honest, we’ll cover that and give them the respect they’re due given the run they’re on, but I want this to be about us

“I want us to go out there and really impose ourselves on the match.”

The boss knows they must stop relying on Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson to keep scoring all their goals down the stretch.

“They’ve been fantastic, in terms of their contributions goals wise, but for me we do need more goals throughout the rest of the team.

“That’s certainly something I’ve put on the players for these last five games.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We need to not just rely on those two, as good as they’ve been, and their returns are excellent. We need centre halves popping up with goals from set-pieces.

“We need midfielders contributing and chipping in with the odd goal here and there.”

Strikers Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou are both back in full training and edging closer to returns although this clash will come too soon.

“Ruel and Lee Angol have been participating in full training this week.

“They’re still going to need a little bit of work, certainly on the training ground, as they’ve both been out a long time.

“Fantastic to have them back in and I think Thommo is the only one really at the moment being a long-term.”