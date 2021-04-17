Leyton Orient boss McAnuff felt his side deserved Barrow victory

Published: 4:18 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM April 17, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff felt his side deserved to come away 2-0 winners against Barrow AFC despite a slow first-half .

The O’s moved to within one point of the League Two play-offs places thanks to goals from Dan Happe and Dan Kemp at the Breyer Group Stadium.

They now have four games left to be played as they continue to hunt down the top seven in the league.

“It was very important, I think particularly after the disappointment of Tuesday, twice we were in the lead and let that slip. The message was to move on quickly and I felt today (Saturday) overall it was a good performance,” McAnuff said.

“First-half sometimes a little bit too slow in our approach and our build-up but second-half we came out and got the goals that I felt our play deserved.”

It was an 18th clean sheet of the season for Leyton Orient much to the delight of the boss McAnuff who has overseen seven of those in his short spell in charge.

“It’s a real important thing for us, I wanted to make sure that is a big part of our play, both home and away.

“We want to have pride in that, defending situations when we have to defend, and sometimes not being embarrassed to go out there and be good defenders.

“We want to play good football, of course we do, but ultimately we have to make sure we stop the ball going in at the other end and certainly once we do that and as we’ve found in this run it gives us a great platform to go on and win games of football.”

The 39-year-old was keen to praise both goal scorers Dan Happe and Dan Kemp.

“For me it’s about that demand, asking questions, and pushing people. To see Dan (Happe) step up and get one is brilliant as it’s massively important between now and the end of the season.

“We haven’t had enough from other areas this year, but if we can start doing in the next four games, then it’s a good time to start.

“He (Dan Kemp) has brought a real energy to our play, he’s so dynamic, and he makes things happen.

“He’s been played in multiple positions, he’s very adaptable, and I told him before the game to be free, get on the ball, and make things happen as he can unlock defences and I've been delighted with him overall.”