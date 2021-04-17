Leyton Orient seal win over Barrow to move just one point off the play-offs

Published: 2:29 PM April 17, 2021

Leyton Orient move to within one point of the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Barrow AFC.

Goals from Dan Happe and Dan Kemp sealed the three points for the O's to keep their play-off hopes alive with just four matches left to play.

O’s interim manager Jobi McAnuff made two changes to the team that drew 2-2 with Harrogate Town on Tuesday evening as Jamie Turley and Louis Dennis came in to replace Sam Ling and the boss himself.

It was a positive start for the O's, as Louis Dennis done well on the left to put a dangerous cross into the box, which found Conor Wilkinson but the in-form forward had his shot blocked.

The visitors then pushed forward with Patrick Brough trying to cut the ball back but his attempt was blocked by Jamie Turley following a cross-field pass from Scott Quigley to pick him out originally.

Wilkinson continued to get lots of time on the ball, this time he cut in but had his shot blocked before Dennis then tried his luck from 20-yards out with the latter's effort being tipped behind for a corner by goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Former Dagenham & Redbridge Wilkinson almost picked out Dennis at the back post and then let fly from the edge of the box which was again deflected wide as he continued to be the danger man.

Ollie Banks had a golden opportunity to give Barrow the lead as he is found all alone from a Chris Taylor corner but headed wide of the target in the 23rd minute.

In the 42nd minute of play Dennis and Brophy linked up down the left with the latter cutting into the box and just curling a shot over the bar.

Louis Dennis with a beautiful ball to pick out Wilkinson unmarked in the box early in the second-half, but Dixon makes a fine stop to deny the forward, and it goes behind for a corner.

A short corner was nodded across the goal by Jamie Turley where Dan Happe slammed the back into the back of the net to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient doubled their lead 11 minutes later as defender Happe picked out Wilkinson on the right with a superb cross-field ball where the forward cut the ball back for Dan Kemp who beat his marker on the edge of the box before firing into the bottom right corner.

Barrow put some pressure on as they searched for a way back into the contest but the O's managed things well.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley, Happe, Brophy, Kyprianou, Clay (McAnuff 64), Kemp (Cisse 77), Dennis (Freeman 64), Wilkinson, Johnson (Abrahams 88).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Coulson.

Barrow AFC: Dixon, Barry, Eardley, Brough, Thomas, Davies, J.Taylor (Andrew 66), C.Taylor (Beadling 66), Banks, Quigley, James (Sea 77).

Unused subs: Moloney, Brown, Wilson.