Jackett wants his Leyton Orient squad to bounce back against Bradford City

Published: 4:12 PM August 26, 2021

Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett wants his side to bounce back as they come up against promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

The O’s will welcome the Bantams to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday on the back of a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town in mid-week.

The boss knows his side will have to be better but they’re determined to pick up a good result.

“We’re looking to bounce back, put a lot of effort and energy into this game on Saturday,” Jackett said. “Bradford have started well, they’ll bring a passionate crowd, and it will make it a great atmosphere for us.

Jack Muldoon of Harrogate and Hector Kyprianou of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We’ll need our crowd to stick with us, but similarly we’ll have to put on a performance against a side that has got the favourites tag, and quite rightly with the size of the club.

“It’s our home game so we want to establish ourselves on them and we do want to bounce back results wise because you don’t want to lose two home games in a week. You really don’t.”

The former Millwall boss knows Derek Adam’s side will be tough to beat but feels his side are adjusting to League Two football gradually with plenty more room for improvement.

“They’ve got a little bit of everything, they are a good side, if you look at pre-season favourites in this division they’re always up there.

Harry Smith of Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo





“The early signs do back them up for that, we want to concentrate on ourselves, and make sure we’ve adjusted to the league. Each division is different. We’ve played four games in League Two, one win, one loss and two draws.

“Everyone one of those, maybe not Exeter, but the other games have all been very tight. That’s where it is. When those games are tight, we are the ones that have to make the difference and come away with those points.

“I feel we have a lot of ability within the group, a young group, but a young group that’s learning fast, can adjust, and can improve.”