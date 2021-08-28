Leyton Orient boss full of praise for Sotirou and Smith in Bradford win

Published: 6:24 PM August 28, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett was full of praise for strike force Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith as they guided his side to a 2-0 victory over Bradford City.

Second-half goals from Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith helped guide the O's to three points at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The win has seen the O’s climb into the League Two play-off places after bouncing back to winning ways.

“It was a tight angle, he (Ruel Sotiriou) is strong and I did say to him, you’re playing against big defenders but if you’re small and you’re strong. It’s a tough one for a defender to play against that,” Jackett said.

“He can roll people. He has to keep working and concentrating all of the time.

“He's a natural finisher, and it was a great opportunity for him today (Saturday) with Paul Smyth and Aaron Drian out for him to play alongside Harry Smith up front.”

Harry Smith of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021

Before praising Smith, by saying: “He actually passed it into the net, it was a really composed finish and he was really unlucky with a header as well where he hit the bar. He had chances and opportunities as well as setting up a lot for us.”

The boss was mainly focused on his side bouncing back after what he felt was a ‘disappointing’ defeat to Harrogate Town at home last time out.

“We didn’t want to lose two at home in a week, it was disappointing in the week, fair play to Harrogate but we had to respond and adapt to the division.

“Bradford coming down, it was a big atmosphere, thanks go out to the supporters as they really got behind the players and drove us on. It was a good link.

“I thought in the first-half we were on top and doing well to get up to the final third, but couldn’t find those moments. We have got strikers out in Drinan and Paul Smyth that will make a difference.

“Second-half we found the moments and scored two very good goals.”

Dan Happe had to pull out of the team after getting hurt in the warm-up but he was replaced well by youngster Shadrach Ogie.

“Dan Happe got injured in the warm-up, we’ve had a couple in the last 24 hours just shows how it goes. Aaron Drinan trained, but didn’t feel 100%, and we were a little bit surprised with that one.

“He felt his groin. Shadrach Ogie stepped in. Although we had two injuries, we had natural replacements and that’s good for a manager.

“Ogie can step in there with Omar Beckles. It was a very good left-footed performance from him.”