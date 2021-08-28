Leyton Orient bounce back to winning ways against Bradford City

Published: 5:55 PM August 28, 2021

Leyton Orient bounced back to winning ways as they sealed a 2-0 victory over promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

Second-half goals from Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith helped guide the O's to three points at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The O's made three changes from the side that suffered a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town in mid-week with Connor Wood, Craig Clay and Ruel Sotiriou replacing Shadrach Ogie, Dan Kemp and Tyrese Omotoye.

They were then forced into a late swap with Ogie replacing Dan Happe who got injured during the warm-up.

The first real chance fell to the O’s in the ninth minute of play as they awarded a free-kick, which Tom James swung in, it took a deflection and went just wide of the post.

It wasn’t until the 24th minute when the Bantams had a good chance of their own as a free-kick from Callum Cooke on the left hand side was headed goalbound, but Lawrence Vigouroux collected it comfortably.

Harry Smith and Ruel Sotiriou linked up for Orient shortly after with the latter pulling off some good footwork before unleashing a striker which Richard O’Donnell held onto.

Craig Clay tried an audacious volley from Bradford's defensive header - but it failed to trouble O'Donnell in the 35th minute of play.

Hector Kyprianou was then forced to clear a Niall Canavan header off the line before Callum Cooke then had a header saved by Vigouroux.

Andy Cook looked to follow up Cooke’s header but was flagged for offside just before the half-time whistle.

It was a good start to the second-half for the O’s Archibald cuts in before launching a stinging effort at O'Donnell, who palms it back.





The home side maintained the pressure and got their reward after 66 minutes when Sotiriou latched on to a pass from Tom James and drilled the ball across O'Donnell from a tight angle.

Orient deservedly doubled their lead after 82 minutes as Smith collected an Archibald pass and neatly tucked the ball into the net from 20 yards.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Ogie, Wood, Pratley, Kyprianou, Clay, Sotiriou (Omotoye 77), Archibald, Smith.

Unused subs: Byrne, Sweeney, Papadopoulos, Nkrumah, Kemp.

Bradford City: O'Donnell, Cousin-Dawson (Crankshaw 63), O'Connor (Kelleher 84), Cameron, Ridehalgh, Songo'o, Watt (Lavery 63), Cooke, Gilliead, Vernam, Cook.

Unused subs: Hornby, Foulds, Evans, Sealers.



