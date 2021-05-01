Live blog: Leyton Orient v Carlisle United
Published: 1:00 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM May 1, 2021
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Follow our live blog on Leyton Orient v Carlisle United as we show our support along with football clubs, media outlets, sports journalists and many other clubs by boycotting social media to tackle online abuse.
The boycott started at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will run until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus