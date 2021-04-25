Manager McAnuff determined for Orient to finish the season strongly

Published: 12:00 PM April 25, 2021

Louis Dennis (17) of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is determined to finish the season strongly despite looking set to miss out on the League Two play-off places.

The O’s will welcome Carlisle United to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday for their final home match of the season before then facing Salford City away the following week.

They fell short despite remaining in the running until the final two matches left of the campaign but the boss still wants to finish as high as possible in the league table.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild of Southend United and Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We need to finish strong, I'm certainly not accepting that from a managerial point of view, that was way below it,” the 39-year-old said.

“The standards we’ve set over these 14 games are way above that so for me personally we need a reaction.

“We want to finish as high as we can. We’ve got two tough games, two teams that are trying their hardest to get into the play-offs, and they’re games we need to go into with a much better mindset.”

The boss also explained his reasons for not picking himself last time out or even for the last few matches down the stretch.

“Every time I pick a team a lot of thought goes into it, it’s not something that is just thrown together on a Friday night or a Saturday morning, but what I will say is that it is difficult at times to do everything.

“If I felt I could start the game and impact it in a positive way then clearly I would have done that. Ultimately there is players out there that are good enough.”

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient and Ricky Holmes of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defensive midfielder Hector Kyprianou could miss out in the clash due to going off injured in the first-half in the 2-1 defeat to Southend United on the weekend while Lee Angol will most likely remain the only other absentee.

“Possibly a bit of a concussion, he’s fine, and he’s ok now but one we didn’t want to take any risks with so we had to get him off.”

Whether Jobi McAnuff starts planning for next season with team selection remains to be seen with so many players out of contract come June.