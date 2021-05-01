Leyton Orient boss McAnuff extremely 'disappointed' to lose in final home match

Published: 5:58 PM May 1, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was extremely ‘disappointed’ his side failed to finish on a high at home with a late 3-2 defeat to Carlisle United.

Orient twice took the lead twice through Conor Wilkinson and Dan Kemp but were pegged back twice before the Cumbrians sealed the win in the dying stages at the Breyer Group Stadium.

A 91st minute winner from George Tanner sealed the three points for the Cumbrians and handed the O’s a third consecutive defeat in League Two.

“From our point of view, we wanted to finish off with a win, and it was certainly a game I felt we could have done and unfortunately for us we just haven’t quite got the balance right between looking good offensively, creating and scoring chances, and being solid enough at the other end.

“Even to lose it as we did was just doubly disappointing and not the way we wanted to end the season at home.”

McAnuff felt his side didn't kill the game off early on, by adding: “Not for long enough, it was a game that we should have gone on and won, we were very comfortable for periods certainly in the first-half.

“We didn’t take our chances to kill them off and as has happened too many times this year we weren’t strong enough at the back. We conceded goals that cost us.”

The positive of the match was the impact of Conor Wilkinson playing more central and James Brophy moving up to play left wing.

“It’s a position we looked at, we felt Con could be very affective today and he was, he gave us that little option of linking up front but also that threat in behind in terms of where the chances came from in particular the penalty.

“I thought he was a bright spot in a disappointing result. Performance wise, him and Brophs on the left looked a real threat.”

He added: “We didn’t want to come today (Saturday) shut up shop and try to nick a 1-0 win. We wanted to come out and play some good stuff which we did, but like I said we haven’t got that balance right.”