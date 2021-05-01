Leyton Orient crash to last minute loss against Carlisle United in penultimate fixture

Published: 4:59 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM May 1, 2021

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Southend United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at Roots Hall on 24th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A 91st minute strike from Carlisle United right-back George Tanner sealed a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient in a five-goal thriller.

Orient twice took the lead twice through Conor Wilkinson and Dan Kemp but were pegged back twice before the Cumbrians sealed the win in the dying stages at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff made four changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Southend United by bringing in himself, Joe Widdowson, Jamie Turley and Ouss Cisse in place of Sam Ling, Hector Kyprianou, Nick Freeman and Danny Johnson.

It was a perfect start for the hosts as forward Conor Wilkinson nipped in behind Cumbrians defender Nick Anderton after the latter let the long ball forward bounce beyond him where the O’s man broke through to slot into the bottom left corner in the third minute of play.

Wilkinson looked to have scored a second goal, but the linesman waved it away as it was cleared away by Nick Anderton after crossing the line following a great link-up play between Louis Dennis, Dan Kemp and James Brophy before finding Wilkinson in the 14th minute to tap home.

Five minutes later Orient defender Dan Happe was caught in possession by Offrande Zanzala who nicked the ball and raced into the box but he was brought down by the 22-year-old defender to give Carlisle a penalty.

Up stepped Zanzala, who stuttered his run, and his effort went into the palms of O’s goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

Wilkinson then won a penalty for the O’s in the 24th minute as he was brought down by goalkeeper Magnus Norman.

The forward and Dan Kemp argued over who should take it with the latter getting the nod although he was denied from the spot.

Carlisle substitute Jon Mellish levelled the score right footed shot in the six yard box following a corner three minutes before half-time.

Dan Kemp restored Orient’s lead in the third minute of stoppage time as he nipped in to intercept a weak back pass from Aaron Hayden before rounding Norman to make it 2-1.

Early in the second-half, Cumbrians Callum Guy played it to Joe Riley, who was in plenty of space, and he took it forward and shot from 25 yards but it hit the crossbar and went over.

Lewis Alessandra turned inside Jobi McAnuff and was brought down to hand Carlisle a second chance from the spot in the 54th minute and Alessandra made no mistake this time to make it 2-2.

Orient counter attacked at pace and the move ends with Wilkinson cutting in onto his left foot and forcing Norman to dive and stop the ball sneaking in at his near post in the 70th minute of play.

Calrisle took the lead in the first minute of added time as Alessandra attacked down the right.

With bodies in the box, he opted to cut it back to Tanner, and the full-back checked inside and drove a low left-footed shot into the bottom left corner past Vigouroux.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Turley (Ling 46), Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, McAnuff (Clay 62), Dennis (Johnson 62), Kemp, Brophy, Wilkinson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Clay, Freeman, Sotiriou, Abrahams, Johnson.

Carlisle United: Norman, Tanner, Hayden, Anderton, Armer, Riley, Guy, Patrick (Walker 62, Scott 86), Alessandra, Zanzala (Mellish 22), Kayode.

Unused subs: Farman, Devine, Charters, Dixon.