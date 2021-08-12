Leyton Orient boss Jackett wants to make the most of home advantage

Published: 7:30 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 11:44 PM August 12, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett is hoping his side can make the most of home advantage as they host Exeter City.

The O’s will welcome The Grecians to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday before they were due to be welcoming Harrogate on Tuesday evening, but it has since been postponed due to a number of COVID among cases among their opponents squad.

They will be hoping to pick up as many points as possible and build on their opening day draw with promotion favourites Salford City.

“We have a run of home games now, we have to learn from today (Saturday), we’re pleased with the point and the spirit,” Jackett admitted after the 1-1 draw.

“The important thing is we learn what we need to do to be successful in our division. It’s our first look. We take that into a run of home games, hopefully we can capitalise on home advantage and our home supporters.”

You may also want to watch:

The O’s faced Queens Park Rangers in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was also keen to praise the opening day draw with Salford and he knows they can now build on that going forward while he was especially pleased with how the back four played in front of him.

“They’re all good, they’ve all played at big clubs for a reason, and it’s good for us to have that stability there will all of them," he said.

“We’ve worked together as a unit in training and I think that showed out there, we all knew what each other was doing.

“It’s obviously the beginning of the season, a lot of things can happen, but this team has been tipped to get promoted so I think for us to come here and take a point, it’s a good result.

“We need to look forward as we’ve got another big game at home to Exeter City on Saturday.”

Crowds are back and that meant 475 O’s fan made the trip to Salford which the shot-stopper lauded as fantastic.

“It was fantastic to have them back, a bit of normality, and it was amazing just hearing them," he added.

"A lot of numbers made the trip up here and it was heart warming to see everyone celebrating and it was good to hear the roar when we scored.”