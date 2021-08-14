Leyton Orient seal first league victory in comfortable fashion against Exeter

Published: 4:56 PM August 14, 2021

Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient picked up their first win of the season as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Exeter City.

Goals from Aaron Drinan, Omar Beckles and Theo Archibald was enough to seal the three points for Kenny Jackett's men at the Breyer Group Stadium.

O’s manager Kenny Jackett named an unchanged side from the mid-week Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to QPR although striker Harry Smith returned from injury to be named on the bench.

Orient started brightly, domainating possession, and were rewarded with a free-kick as former O’s midfielder Nigel Atanganga clumsily brought down Theo Archibald.

Right-back Tom James swung the ball in and almost caught Cameron Dawson off guard, who had to tip it wide for a corner.

You may also want to watch:

The hosts opened the scoring in the seventh minute of play as the ball slowly worked its way back into the box where striker Aaron Drinan poked home for his second in as many games and give Orient a 1-0 lead.

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Defender Dan Happe had the chance to double their lead in the 15th minute as Hector Kyprianou flicked the ball on after winning the ball just outside the box following a corner, but the 22-year-old had his effort comfortably held.

The E10 outfit continued to press hard, this time Drinan winning a flick on in midfield to send Ruel Sotiriou away at pace, where the young Cypriot attacker threaded the ball wide left for Theo Archibald who drove a shot but it was denied.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient and Pierce Sweeney of Exeter City during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient doubled their lead in the 25th minute as defender Omar Beckles steered the ball into the back of the net for his second of the season after a miss kick from Darren Pratley following a free-kick from James.

Dan Kemp then played a low cross in from the left which Sotiriou looked to get on the end of but it went up and over the crossbar on what looked like a deflection.

Exeter with back to back corners to start the second-half as Dan Happe defended well, before Drinan's defensive clearance won a foul under pressure.

Matt Jay of Exeter City and Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The visitors had a chance to claw their way back into the match when goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux brought down Jevani Brown to award them a penalty.

The Chilean shot-stopper denied Matt Jay from the spot in the 65th minute before also stopping the rebound from Brown.

Lawrence Vigouroux of Leyton Orient saves the penalty from Matt Jay of Exeter City during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Exeter defender Jonathan Grounds was handed a second yellow card as he brought down Pratley in the 75th minute to reduce the visitors to 10 men.

Two minutes later the O's made it 3-0 as Theo Archibald dispatched a cross in from Drinan.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Wood (Sweeney 81), Pratley, Kyprianou, Kemp, Archibald, Sotiriou (Smith 67), Drinan.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Ogie, Clay, Young, Tanga, Smith.

Exeter City: Dawson, Key, Sweeney, Ray, Grounds, Sparkes (Rowe 62), Atangana, Dieng (Kite 46), Jay (Amond 69), Brown, Seymour.

Unused subs: Lee, Caprice, Dyer, Dood.