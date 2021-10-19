O's will need a much improved display against leaders Forest Green

Opinion

Published: 12:48 PM October 19, 2021

Leyton Orient will need to put in a much-improved performance at Brisbane Road this time out against league leaders Forest Green Rovers, after a poor 0-0 draw to Walsall.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett would have been left disappointed and frustrated with his sides performance to strugglers Walsall.

The O’s failed to register a single shot on target at the Saddlers goal. The performance of referee Ollie Yates left the home crowd feeling a huge sense of injustice after he failed to pick up on the Saddlers shirt pulling, fouling and for some reason constantly gave the away side most decisions.

The referee was not solely to blame for the O’s not winning the tie, too much long ball and poor build up play uncharacteristically of free scoring Orient ensured a 0-0 draw.

The visitors Forest Green enter the fixture as league leaders after picking up twenty-six points from twelve games.

Rovers have been excellent on the road this season unbeaten in six, winning five.

Orient will have to watch out for FGR dangerman Jamille Matt who is joint top for both goals and assists in League Two.

Jackett may tweak his line-up for the game with tricky forward Paul Smyth likely to be in with a chance of starting for the first time since the opening day of the season.

The middle of the park has been O’s downfall this campaign with many teams in the division lining up with three central midfielders compared to Orient’s two.

Too often in games the middle two of Pratley and Kyprianou or Clay have been overrun and teams have had a lot of space to attack down the centre causing Orient huge problems.

The atmosphere at Brisbane Road is always special under the lights and the O’s faithful will be well up for the visit of the league leaders as they look to get their form back on track.

O’s fans will be hoping their side can offer them something more to get them off their seats this time out.

The head-to-head between both sides is better reading for Forest Green with them winning all three league meetings.

The only win Orient have recorded against Rovers was in the EFL cup last season at The New Lawn coming out as 1-2 away winners.