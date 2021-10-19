Late Sotiriou equaliser earns O's a draw with leaders Forest Green Rovers

Published: 10:15 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 11:52 PM October 19, 2021

Leyton Orient forced a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Ruel Sotiriou’s late equaliser secured a point for Orient after Matty Stevens put the visitors ahead minutes earlier, in what was a tight contest.

Jackett made two changes from Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate at home with Walsall. Paul Smyth returned to the starting XI for the first time since the opening day of the season, whilst Dan Kemp also came back into the side, resulting Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou being dropped to the bench.

Forest Green Rovers made one change from their 2-0 win away at Scunthorpe United with Matty Stevens coming in for Jake Young.

Orient had the first big chance of the game after five minutes. Dan Kemp’s corner found its way to Darren Pratley who had a free header at the back post before Jordan Moore-Taylor made a last minute challenge to deny Orient taking an early lead.

Ten minutes later Tom James put in a dangerous free-kick which almost found the head of Omar Beckles at the back post, only for Luke McGee to rush out and collect the ball before it found the onrushing Beckles.

The visitors have scored plenty of goals this season, and looked to have opened the scoring moments later.

Kane Wilson’s corner found the head of Matty Stevens which had beaten Lawrence Vigouroux, but was headed off the line by Hector Kyprianou.

15 minutes later Vigouroux took a free-kick deep inside the Orient half which found its way onto the head of Harry Smith inside the Forest Green penalty area.

Unfortunately for Smith, his header didn’t have enough power or accuracy and bobbled wide of goal.

Minutes later Forest Green looked for a penalty, appealing to the referee that Beckles had handled in the area, but the referee was not interested.

Vigouroux was involved again, as his long ball again went deep into the Forest Green hald.

This time the bounce found Paul Smyth who made his way into the Rovers penalty area, before putting his effort into the side netting.

In the final moments of the half Nicky Cadden’s cross looked to be intercepted by an Orient defender, before he missed the ball which then fell into the path of Jamille Matt.

Matt, however, was also tricked by the bounce, and couldn’t adjust, heading it the wrong way.

That ball was eventually cleared but only as far as Regan Hendry who hit a 30-yard dipping strike which just went the wrong side of post.

Orient then looked to be on the counter attack just before the end of stoppage time only for Kemp to be brought down by Ebou Adams who was shown a yellow for his actions.

Orient started the second half on the front foot but struggled to break Forest Green down in the opening 15 minutes, with Harry Smith having the only real effort from outside the penalty area, only for his effort to go high into the stands.

Kenny Jackett made two changes on the hour mark, looking for his side to gain the advantage, with Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou coming on for Connor Wood and Paul Smyth.

The O’s were in again when James’ cross found the head of Kyprianou at the front post, his header was deflected out for a corner. Straight down the other end, and Forest Green were awarded a controversial corner, which saw Matty Stevens rise highest, and steer his header in – putting the visitors ahead just before the 70th minute mark.

Minutes later Orient could have levelled the score when Harry Smith had a header inside the Rovers’ penalty area, but there was too much height on the ball and his effort was over the bar.

Although the backs looked to be against the wall with a Forest Green Rovers corner, it would be an electric counter attack to fire Orient level.

With James playing a first time ball into the path of both Archibald and Kemp, Kemp took control, threading a through ball in to Ruel Sotiriou.

It looked as though it may have been slightly too wide for the striker, however being the instinctive striker that he is, had no problem drilling the ball into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

The O’s had their tails up, and nearly found themselves ahead after Sotiriou was wrestled down and the ball broke to Beckles, but his strike was denied by McGee from close range.

Forest Green threatened late on, but the game was brought to a stop by the referee, and The O’s momentum with it.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Wood (Archibald 61’), Smyth (Sotiriou 61’), Smith, Kemp, Mitchell, Pratley, Beckles, Ogie, Kyprianou (Clay 88’)

Unused subs: Byrne, Happe, Drinan, Omotoye.

Forest Green Rovers: McGee, Wilson, Bernard, Cargill, Stevenson, Adams, Stevens (Young 78’), Cadden, Matt, Moore-Taylor, Hendry (Aitchison 78’)

Unused subs: Thomas, Evans, Gowin-Malife, Diallo, March.



