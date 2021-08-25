Poor defending and performance cost Leyton Orient in Harrogate defeat

Published: 7:31 AM August 25, 2021

George Thomson of Harrogate head clear during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Poor defending and not enough compete proved costly for Leyton Orient says manager Kenny Jackett after losing 2-0 to Harrogate Town at home.

A first-half brace from Stuart Armstrong was enough to seal the three points for Simon Weaver’s side at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Boss Jackett knows his side can and must be a lot better than what they showed in their latest outing.

“It was, we gave poor goals away in the first-half, they were soft goals against first and foremost when you’re looking to start strong,” Jackett said.

Theo Archibald of Orient and Josh Falkingham of Harrogate during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We got caught in midfield on the first one, but we still looked like we could have rectified it, and then the second one again we looked favourite in our own box and couldn’t clear it.

“Generally as a performance, goals aside we didn’t do enough, we didn’t compete enough.

“They did a little bit of a job on us, in terms of getting tight in midfield to us, we couldn’t find the spare man then we lost our confidence.

“Particularly in the first-half it was tough for us to play out. We need to play a lot better than that, we need to be realistic as well, in regards to the division.

“On Saturday we have to come bouncing back as in the end we didn’t get anything out of the game.”

Dan Jones of Orient and Luke Armstrong of Harrogate during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 24th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The O’s had a golden opportunity to claw their way back into the match when they were awarded a penalty in the 51st minute.

Up stepped Harry Smith who was denied from the spot by Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley.

“Perhaps the penalty might have turned it, but obviously the goalkeeper has saved it, and our penalty take Aaron Drinan was injured tonight (Tuesday).

“We perhaps needed that penalty in the second-half, but I did think Harrogate did a job on us, a little bit more manly than us and a little more streetwise to League Two in terms of how to get results.

“They generally defended better than us as well and for us there is lessons there and lessons we’ve got to learn because we’ve got a good Bradford side coming here on Saturday.”