Match Report
League Two
Leyton Orient F.C
Harrogate Town
Luke Armstrong (8, 31)
O's unbeaten start brought to an end by Harrogate Town
Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient's unbeaten start to the new League Two season was brought to an abrupt end with a 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.
A first-half brace from Town striker Luke Armstrong sealed the three points for Simon Weaver's men at the Breyer Group Stadium.
O’s manager Kenny Jackett made three changes to the starting line-up that drew 1-1 away to Carlisle United on Saturday by bringing in Shadrach Ogie, Harry Smith, Tyrese Omotoye in place of Jayden Sweeney, Ruel Sotiriou and the injured Aaron Drinan.
The visitors opened the scoring in just the eighth minute of play as Luke Armstrong poked the ball beyond Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux after a misfortunate slid from the hosts captain Darren Pratley allowed Harrogate to break.
Town had the next best chance as well when Armstrong drilled a shot from inside the box, but it was deflected behind for a corner, which amounted to nothing with Vigouroux clearing the danger in the 24th minute.
Harrogate then doubled their lead in the 31st minute as Armstrong grabbed his second of the match when he forced home a rebound from George Thomson’s effort that Vigouroux could only parry in front of him.
Mark Oxley got his hand to a header from Harry Smith at the back post as the striker attacked a cross in from Theo Archibald as the half-time whistle approached.
The O's were awarded a penalty early in the second-half as Dan Kemp's volley struck the hand a Harrogate defender's hand inside the box.
Up stepped Harry Smith who drilled the ball towards the bottom left corner but it was denied by former Southend United goalkeeper Mark Oxley in the 51st minute.
Beckles then brought down Armstrong as Harrogate looked to break, which saw them win a free-kick in a dangerous position, where Thomson bent the ball around the wall forcing Vigouroux into a save.
Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Ogie (Wood 56), Pratley, Kyprianou, Kemp, Archibald, Omotoye (Sotiriou 56), Smith.
Unused subs: Byrne, Sweeney, Papadopoulos, Clay, Nkrumah.
Harrogate Town: Oxley, Burell, McArdle, Hall, Page, Thomson, Falkingham, Pattison, Kerry, Muldoon, Armstrong.
Unused subs: Cracknell, Fallowfield, Smith, Martin, Orsi, Power.