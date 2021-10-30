Orient looking to re-gain momentum in front of sell-out crowd

Opinion

Harry Smith of Leyton Orient goes up for a header - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Hartlepool are the visitors at Brisbane Road this week, with the potential of a thriller in front of a packed-out home crowd and a very decent away following.

Promoted via the National League play offs last season Hartlepool have enjoyed a very good return to League Two currently sitting eight place in the table.

However, the Poolies have not travelled well, with only one away league win so far. Recent speculation has linked Pools boss Dave Challinor to the vacant Stockport County managerial role and could be a distraction in the build-up ahead of the tie.

The O’s continued to be left frustrated away at Stevenage last weekend after another 0-0 draw.

Orient have drawn five from their last six games with three ending goalless, a patch Kenny Jackett will be keen to tun around this weekend.

However, the positive amongst the current disappointment is the ability to keep clean sheets and be defensively solid.

The problem currently lies at the top end of the pitch where goals that were a plenty in the first eight games are now hard to come by.

In majority of the draws Orient have been the more dominant team with possession but the build-up play has been wasteful meaning less chances for Harry Smith.

The play from Kenny Jackett’s side has been too one dimensional lately with a lot of long balls being played up to big target man Smith.

Therefore, the O’s have been sussed out very early by opposition defences and have showed a stubbornness to change up their style.

Big Smith has been winning the vast majority of flick ons, but the other wide players have not read the run into the channels making this pattern of play ineffective and boring at times.

There has been glimpses of more effective and dangerous play on the ground since attacking midfielder Dan Kemp was bought back into the starting eleven.

Games are often won or lost in the midfield and at present captain Darren Pratley and Kyprianou have not been solid enough in the middle of the pitch, allowing teams to bypass the midfield and into an attacking scenario with ease.

All these things will need to change if the O’s are to pick up three points against a strong-willed Hartlepool.

Saturday could even see a change of formation hinted by Jackett last weekend after the 0-0 draw to Stevenage.

Jaden Christy’s articles are sponsored by Leyton Orient Supporters Chat Group on Facebook.