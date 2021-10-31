Leyton Orient assistant Gallen full of praise for forward Aaron Drinan

Assistant manager Joe Gallen was full of praise for forward Aaron Drinan who inspired Leyton Orient to an emphatic victory over Hartlepool United.

An Aaron Drinan hat-trick secured Leyton Orient’s first win in six as they thrashed The Pools 5-0 at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Drinan was at the heart of a rampant O’s display, with his two goals added to with two assists, to mark a stunning return to the starting eleven.

“He scored four goals early on in the season, he’s been out of the side, but he came back and scored a hat-trick which was great for him and the team but he also set the other two goals up,” Gallen said.

“I would say his first and second goals weren’t really even chances. The first goal in any game is the important one, I thought it was excellent as it wasn’t a clear cut chance, it was a half chance from the edge of the box.

“His second goal was just from a technical point of view a good decision to chip it over the goalkeeper. The third one is a lovely one for a forward where it was just a tap in.

“He’s been patient, he’s a very good trainer, a very good person and he’s got his rewards.”

Tom James of Leyton Orient celebrates a goal with Harry Smith (left) and Aaron Drinan (right)

Gallen was also delighted to see the O’s end that stale run of form where they were struggling to score goals.

“It was a very good performance, we’ve been searching for those goals, and searching for those three points for a number of weeks now,” Gallen admitted.

“After the first goal went in you could see the confidence come back into the players and back into the team. Defensively it was a very good performance as well.

“We’ve been working on ball retention, passing, and looking to try widen the pitch with some width both sides.

“We did a lot of work in training this week on those aspects, looking for composure, and good decision making on the ball.

“Them things are easy to talk about and train, but once the boys go out, the goals lifted their confidence and that made them more composed.”