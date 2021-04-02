Leyton Orient manager McAnuff feels they've now given themselves a real chance

Published: 10:00 AM April 2, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff feels they have given themselves a chance to gate crash the League Two play-off places with their recent form.

The O’s travel away to Mansfield Town this afternoon (3pm) before then hosting Walsall on Bank Holiday Monday on the back of three consecutive victories in a week.

They now sit ninth in the league table and just four points off the top seven heading into the busy Easter Weekend.

“It gives us something to go at, which again is something that we’ve said we’ve wanted, but of course we had a bad run certainly prior to me coming in then a few bad results early on when I took over,” the 39-year-old said.

“To kick on and get that 9 points was massive especially to get us within that reach and with touching distance but there is still slot of work to be done.

“We’ve said we need to get on a run to get anywhere near it and we believe that we have started that run.

“Now it’s about making sure that we stay on it, we can’t think that we’ve cracked it or done anything yet.

“There is still an awful lot of work to make sure we turn these three games into four or five or even six wins.

“Obviously we want to stay unbeaten as long as we can which is a big thing for me because if you’re in games and you give yourself a chance like we’ve shown we’ve got the quality to go finish them off.”

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient and Harry Clarke of Oldham Athletic during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The O’s have been up and down in form all season, winning a few then going on a losing run, and that is something McAnuff wants to make sure doesn’t happen this time round.

“That has probably summed us up the last couple of seasons we haven’t found that consistency or found a real run of being unbeaten for long periods and also winning three, four or five games on the bounce or even not losing on those runs.

“In these first seven games, one defeat is great, and that is the target for us between now and the end of the season to really limit those losses and if you can do then we’ll stand a decent chance of trying to gate crash those play-offs.”

Although the boss knows Mansfield and Walsall will not be easy opponents despite their lowly league positions.

“No, but at the same time one thing for me that makes the league what it is, and the EFL in general is there really are no gimme at any point of the season. Everybody is fighting for something.

“Whether it’s a team that maybe can’t get in the playoffs or maybe they’re safe but individuals in this climate are fighting to either stay in the team, to earn a contract, or even get a move potentially.

“It’s fiercely competitive and we’re certainly not looking at anybody in terms of a league position assuming that we’re going to turn up and win.

“Were certainly going to make sure that we’re tuned in and taking games as seriously as we need to.”