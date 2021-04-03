Leyton Orient boss McAnuff delighted to see Johnson back among the goals in Mansfield win

Published: 8:26 AM April 3, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was delighted for striker Danny Johnson to get back on the score sheet as his brace guided them to a 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town.

It was a fourth consecutive league victory for the O’s for the first time since 2015 and Johnson scored for the first time since January, 2 when they beat Salford City 1-0.

The 28-year-old now has 19 goals this season in all competitions and has been instrumental despite his recent goal drought.

“I was absolutely delighted for DJ to get back on the scoresheet and proud of the boys today,” McAnuff said.

“Listen one thing with DJ, even when the goals haven’t been going in, he still gives you that work rate and effort that is a minimum requirement.

“It would have been very easy for his head to have dropped as he has looked a little bit frustrated at times.

“We’ve all been saying he just needs one to come off him and go in.

“Then he goes up and gets a second so hopefully he can get himself on a run now.

“Delighted for another forward to be in the goals and they’re scoring at a really good time now.”

McAnuff was delighted to see his side grind out another victory which has moved them to just one point off the play-off places.

“We know the significance of that as it’s something that we haven’t been able to do this season. We’ve got to three a few times and I set the boys a little challenge which was to give us something to go after.

“For me it shows the form that we’re in at a very important time in the season.

“It was tough at times, particularly in the second-half, I thought in the first-half that our set up was good and we had some good opportunities to add to the goal that we scored.

“Second-half we didn’t quite get it right and it was a matter of digging in at times and getting through situations.

Leyton Orient midfielder Craig Clay in action against Salford City - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“They were quite direct, but again we have defended absolutely fantastically from back to four, and if everyone puts in that level of commitment, drive and intensity then we’re always going to give ourselves a chance.”