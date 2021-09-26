Leyton Orient boss Jackett 'frustrated' with Mansfield Town draw

Published: 10:14 AM September 26, 2021

Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett ‘frustrated’ his side just lacked that final touch as they played out a goalless draw with Mansfield Town.

The O’s created numerous chances throughout the match but failed to find the final ball or finish but remain second in League Two as everyone in the top three played out 0-0 draws.

But the boss knows Mansfield also had plenty of fire power that they had to be aware of in the match.

“Slightly frustrating at the end for us, I thought the first-half was quite cagey, 50/50. They carry a threat. Danny Johnson coming back to his old club and Rhys Oates who was a really good goalscorer in the National League last year,” Jackett said.

Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient goes close during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021

“They’ve got some firepower and for us at half-time, we did feel we needed to up it, and we did as second-half we were very good. Created a high number of chances in an incisive way up until the final third.

“That is something that we’ve been very good at so far this season. Our forwards have the quality to score goals, but unfortunately it wasn’t there day, and we couldn’t get the first goal from a set piece either.”

Orient had four penalty appeals, but none were given, and the boss was more focused on making sure they continue to create those chances.

“I think there was certainly two that went ball to hand, is it or isn’t it. We have to accept the referee’s decision. If you keep creating good situations, then the percentages do work for you.

Alex Mitchell of Leyton Orient and Jordan Bowery of Mansfield Town during Leyton Orient vs Mansfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 25th September 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Whether they should have been penalties or not is irrelevant now as he didn’t give it. From my point of view we have to keep getting in those situations and things will work out for you.

“We did enough without being able to find that final ball or finish, but we do have the players to do that. Tom James for example, has scored a key goal and got a high amount of assists.

“He got himself into a great position and has been a good provider for us, if we keep doing that we know he will provide for us.

“Unfortunately he couldn’t quite select the right ball at the right time.”