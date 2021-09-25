Leyton Orient play out goalless draw with Mansfield

Published: 5:00 PM September 25, 2021 Updated: 9:50 PM September 25, 2021

Leyton Orient played out a goalless draw with Mansfield Town at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Manager Kenny Jackett made one change as Shadrach Ogie replaced Dan Happe who dropped to the bench.

It was an even start with the first real chance coming in the 10th minute when Theo Archibald's low fizzed corner was backheeled by Harry Smith, but neither Darren Pratley or Omar Beckles could quite get a shot away.

Five minutes later right wing-back Tom James delivered an exquisite outside of the foot through ball to set Drinan off.

Mansfield recovered well though, before Craig Clay's strike was collected by Nathan Bishop.

Striker Harry Smith rose above a sea of yellow and blue to meet James' cross, but headed just wide of the target in the 22nd minute.

The O’s had a penalty appeal shortly after but it was waved away much to the disbelief of the hosts.

Left wing-back Connor Wood then popped up at the back post, but failed to keep his attempt on target.

Orient started the second half how they finished the first, pressing Mansfield. Clay made an incredible through ball to Drinan who found himself one-on-one with Bishop, once he made his way into the box he opted for power, and blazed the ball wide of goal.

The visitors had their first effort of the second half on the hour mark when Ollie Clarke curled his shot from the edge of the box into the arms of Vigouroux.

That led to an incisive O’s counter-attack. Drinan found Archibald in space on the right wing with a great pass, but once Archibald made his way into the box, he dragged his shot wide of goal.

Orient then put together another fantastic move which saw Drinan play a beautiful ball into the box which found Tom James on his own 12-yards from goal, but his first time effort went straight at Bishop.

Substitute Ruel Sotiriou was involved again in Orient’s next attack, as he played a brilliant ball across the face of goal – which should have found the net as Smith and Archibald both missed the ball by a fraction. Archibald then stung the hands of Bishop with a fierce strike from 30-yards, as time was beginning to run out for Orient.

Things started to boil over as both players gathered by the corner flag after Tyrese Sinclair kicked out at Archibald. After consultation with his Assistant, referee Ben Speedie dismissed Sinclair, giving Orient a small boost with the clock winding down.

There was seven minutes of stoppage time and Orient thought they found the winner on two occasions.

The first saw striker Harry Smith head the ball down to Ruel Sotiriou, who then headed the ball towards goal which glanced the post.

With one final roll of the dice, it looked as if Theo Archibald may have won it. Archibald lashed a powerful left-footed volley towards goal, which was denied by the fingertips of Bishop.

That ended a frustrating afternoon for the O’s. Orient remain second in League Two and four points from top with a trip to Port Vale next week.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie, James, Pratley, Clay, Wood, Drinan, Archibald, Smith.

Unused subs: Byrne, Sweeney, Happe, Kyprianou, Papadopoulos, Kemp, Omotoye, Sotiriou.