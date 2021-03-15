McAnuff hoping clear week will be a chance to inject new ideas

Published: 12:00 PM March 15, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is hoping to use the clear week in the run-up to their away fixture with Newport County to implement new ideas.

The O’s will finally get some much-needed time on the training ground after four matches in quick succession since the 39-year-old took charge of the club.

They will then make the trip to Cardiff City Stadium to face play-off chasing Newport County on Saturday.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that I am not someone to stand here and make excuses, but at the same time is it something that hasn’t helped of course,” McAnuff said.

“We haven’t had much preparation time and maybe the few little tweaks we want to get into the team we haven’t been able to clearly, because the performances and results haven’t shown that.

“It’s always a balancing act, I said to the boys it’s not about letting them off the hook as we weren’t good enough, but it’s been a big run of games, with the travelling, and the squad has been stretched.

“One of our biggest assets was that strength and we’ve been working with limited numbers recently. But this is now a chance for everyone to have a reset and put in the work to put in better performances than that.

“For me there is a level and expectation when you play for this football club and at the moment we’re not reaching it.”

McAnuff has already switched the formation ever so slightly and will look at other ways he can help Orient find a winning formula although they will be without the versatile James Brophy.

“We’re always looking at ways to be more productive, particularly in that attacking third, but if I've got to be honest I think in that area the players that we have got are clearly not quite playing with the confidence they had earlier in the season.

Scunthorpe's Alex Gilliead and James Brophy of Leyton Orient. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“That is something that we need to try working on and I know there is a lot of questions on where we play Brophs.

“For us he gives us a greater control, certainly from left-back on the ball, and that enables us to build, which is important.

“There is always a balancing act, of course we want to get as high up the pitch, and get our players in areas to go and create chances.

“That is something we have to have a look at, but unfortunately he is now suspended for two games, so that is something we’re going to have to bear in mind.”