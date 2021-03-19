Leyton Orient manager McAnuff expecting improvements in Newport clash

Published: 10:00 AM March 19, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is expecting improvements after his first clear week of the training pitch going into the clash with Newport County this weekend.

The O’s will make the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday to take on the fourth-place outfit on the back of a 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United last weekend.

Boss McAnuff has finally had some time to work with the squad on his ideas and hopes that will pay dividends against Michael Flynn’s men.

“It’s been a matter of just drip feeding little bits of information as we’ve gone along, we haven’t had a build up to a game, just the odd day before a game,” McAnuff said.

“That hasn’t been ideal, but it’s been the same for everybody else, and it’s something that we’ve had to deal with and we feel that we’ve done it to the best of our ability so far but it has been nice to have a little bit more time out on the grass and have a more natural build up to a game.

“Certainly things to work on, looking at what they do well as they are there for a reason, but also things we feel we need to improve on which have been fairly evident and quite clear from our point of view.

“In terms of the tempo particularly with the ball and creating more chances when we get around there. Those are the big areas we’ve looked at and we’ve actually had time this week to work on and focus on.

“I’m expecting to see a big improvement in those areas.”

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The former Cardiff City midfielder insists it’s a game they’re looking forward especially due to being able to play at such a nice ground.

“It’s a game that we’re looking forward, particularly due to the switch of venue, as it’s a great opportunity for us and the lads to go up and play in a fantastic environment first and foremost against what is a good team,” McAnuff said.

“We’ve had a couple of good games against them so we feel like we’ve got a good idea of what they’re about and in the games we’ve played there has been some real positive signs from us so it’s about us implementing those things.

“We’ve had a good week, nice clear opportunity to get some work in on the training ground, and I've been really pleased with the boys efforts and application after what has been a busy period.

“It was a chance for everyone to reflect and have a little of time for recovery in terms of that physical load the players have had to deal with.”

Newport currently sit fourth and are chasing down automatic promotion in League Two therefore the manager knows it will be tough.

“They’re a good footballing side, they’re playing a really good brand of football, and they’re a little bit off the cuff at times as they’ve got players that will go into areas that maybe other sides don’t quite go into.

“The centre half has a roam around at times. Josh Sheehan who I think is a really good player and obviously got called up for Wales. We did a really good job on him when we played earlier in the season and it’s about trying to nullify their threats of course but also making it about us.”