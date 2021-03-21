Leyton Orient manager McAnuff loved being out on the pitch in Newport win

Published: 8:37 AM March 21, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff loved being back out there on the pitch after naming himself in the team as they sealed a 1-0 victory over Newport County at Cardiff City Stadium.

Conor Wilkinson netted the winner just after the hour when he turned home Dan Kemp's low cross although his effort initially seemed to be ruled out, before Samuel Barrott overruled his lineman's decision to award the goal.

“I kind of made the most of the manager privileges by picking myself today (Saturday),” he chuckled. “It was great to be back out there, I have said from the minute that I got the job that it was very important for me to organise and have a clarity for the players, of course that meant not being out on the pitch for a couple of weeks.

“We just thought that it was a good opportunity to re-introduce myself to the line-up having that structure now behind us and I have every confidence in the staff when I'm on the pitch to manage the situation.

“They’ve been fantastic from day one and I was very comfortable with that. It’s been about getting to this point in the last two weeks and it has been frustrating at times not being able to be out there but I have felt like the priorities lied on the other side of the line but it was lovely to be back out there and be back here.

“Obviously I didn’t play here as a player, but I loved my time at Cardiff City, and it was a nice one to come back to.”

The boss insisted having time out on the training ground this week was vital.

“The biggest thing we’ve had this week is a bit of time, we just haven’t had it, our first four games together the lack of recovery and preparation time is something that we’ve all had to deal with so I'm not saying we’re a special case but it’s difficult to set teams up and get the work in on the training ground to execute.

“This was a full week’s worth of work, I think you could see that with the positioning, and discipline. Tactically we were spot on but as well as that you need desire and people to run about and I felt we had that whereas previously we haven’t had that.

“We looked fresh, the intensity was back in our game, and we covered every blade of grass.”

McAnuff was also delighted with Conor Wilkinson, Danny Johnson and Dan Kemp.

“We looked a threat, particularly second-half, of course at time in the first-half. We felt there would be a point where the game turned if we stuck to the plan and that is the message we’ve been working on all week.

“We’ve worked on breaking fast once we’ve won the ball back and we probably could have gone on to get a second to kill the game off.”

“We keep onto Conor about getting into these positions, it’s not all about nutmegs and skills, we know he’s got that ability but it’s about the nuts and bolts. Getting in those positions to score goals.

“It was great for Kempy to cross in for Conor at the back post. Credit to those boys.”