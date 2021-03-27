Leyton Orient manager McAnuff faces a selection headache for Oldham clash

Published: 8:48 AM March 27, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows he now faces a selection headache with James Brophy returning from suspension for this afternoon’s clash with Oldham Athletic.

The O’s will welcome Keith Curle’s men to the Breyer Group Stadium as they look to build on their wins over Newport County and Carlisle United.

They currently sit 11th in League Two just seven points off the play-off places with a recent upturn in fortunes.

“It’s a great headache, I always want competition, and I think you need lads pushing each other,” McAnuff said.

“If you’re sitting here as a manager and you’ve got those decisions to make it’s certainly a better place than not having them.

“Louis (Dennis) came on the other day, he’s been really bright in training, Brophy of course we know has been a fantastic player for us and certainly comes in contention to start the game so a bit of thinking to do.”

McAnuff has picked himself to start the two matches and he revealed he remains up for selection but he does have plenty of other options despite Nick Freeman remaining sidelined while Hector Kyprianou is still away on international duty.

“It’s another nice problem. I said many times it was very important for me, certainly for the first couple of weeks to create that clarity and give the boys that real insight into how things are going to work.

“For me to just plug away as things were before things can get clouded and there can be mixed messages.

“I felt like because we worked hard behind the scenes we were able to create that quite quickly. Coming back into playing has been great, I’ve enjoyed being back out there.

“I have no issues whether I’m playing or on the sidelines. It’s up to me to come up with the best solution to win football matches. Ultimately that’s what we need to do.

“I’m up for selection of course and I’m sure I will play between now and the end of the season.”

On Nick Freeman, he added: “We’re hoping it will be relevantly short-term with Nick as he’s got a strain in one of his knee ligaments. We had that scanned and there wasn’t anything too serious so we’re hoping just a couple of weeks.

“He will probably miss the Easter games but then we will have him for the run in which will be great.”

