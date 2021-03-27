Leyton Orient boss McAnuff knows Oldham will pose a tough test

Published: 11:00 AM March 27, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows Oldham Athletic will pose a tough opponent as they like to play good football.

The O’s will welcome Keith Curle’s men to the Breyer Group Stadium as both sides look to build on positive starts under their new managers.

“Having watched a bit of them recently they’re a good footballing side, they want to play I think a little bit left over from Harry Kewell time there, and they certainly want to get on the ball and pass it as will we so it should make for a good game,” McAnuff said.

“They had a good result the other night so we know we have to be at the level we have been recently.

“For us at home it’s very important to get back to winning ways and it’s a good opportunity to do that.”

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient will be hoping to build on their 15 clean sheets, which is a milestone for the club, and McAnuff explains why he feels they’ve been defensively solid.

“I do but I think there is two sides to it, certainly as we have done of late we’ve defended really well. We’ve defended our box really well, people putting their bodies on the line, and Loz making some fantastic saves.

“There is some other aspects for that to me as that is keeping the ball, which we haven’t done as well in the last two games for different reasons, one against a good footballing side and one in tough conditions.

“On the whole and throughout the season we have been a team that keeps the ball and going back to Stevenage and despite not being great at the front end of the pitch we had such control on the game. That leads to opponents not having opportunities to score or getting shots on goal.

“There is definitely two sides to it and it’s something that we’re very pleased with. It’s a great feather in the cap for everybody at the football club.

“It’s the basis of being hard to beat and keeping those clean sheets. We now need that focus and cutting edge at the other end of the pitch to make sure we win even more games.”