'Ownership crisis' at Oldham is 'all too familiar' to Leyton Orient

Published: 6:00 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 7:45 PM September 10, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient FC face Oldham Athletic at home this weekend, but before we dive into the fixture, it's important to highlight the ownership crisis Oldham Athletic currently face and if any club knows how that feels, then we certainly do.

Oldham’s current struggles look all too familiar; an owner with what I view as a complete disregard to its fanbase and seemingly no plan of action to get the club out of the mess they find themselves in.

Similar to the Os, the Latics have gone through eight different managers in three and a half years.

It has also been reported, according to the Manchester Evening News, that players were forced to take extortionate pay cuts and the board interfered with team selection.

These various acts of alleged mismanagement under the chairman have led to Oldham fans urging for a change of ownership.

Once a founding club of the Premier League, the Latics faithful fear their football league status is under threat for the first time in their history, finding themselves in a relegation battle already.

Oldham fans have protested by throwing tennis balls and invading the pitch in their last five home games. I’m sure Orient fans will join Oldham supporters in any form of vocal protest on Saturday.

On the playing side of things, the Os will be looking to pick up an expected home win off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw away at Newport County last weekend.

With no disrespect to Oldham, anything less than all three points will be very disappointing comparing the two teams start to the season.

Harry Smith will be looking to add to his tally of four league goals in a game where the big number nine should get a host of chances.

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient will also be boosted by the return of Ruel Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou, who I felt we missed against Newport, especially Hector.

However, despite Oldham’s situation - underestimating them would be naïve.

With players like Bahamboula, Piergianni and Nicky Adams, Oldham do have the personnel to cause a threat.

But this is a fixture I very much expect us to take all three points with a dominant display to keep us climbing the table.