Leyton Orient manager McAnuff felt his side made hard work of Oldham win

Published: 9:06 AM March 28, 2021

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient (9) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff felt his side made their 2-1 victory over Oldham Athletic harder than it should have been which slightly disappointed him.

Leyton Orient secured a third successive win in League Two thanks to first-half goals from Conor Wilkinson and Dan Kemp.

Although the boss was delighted to see his side go just four points off the play-off places and feels the squad have found confidence once again.

“We certainly made it harder than it needed to be today (Saturday). I said in there, I want us to get to the point where when we’re 2-0 up, we go and really dominate teams,” McAnuff said.

“That was probably the biggest disappointment for me, but it was a fantastic win, and a brilliant week.

“With the journeys and games we’ve had to come out with 9 points is absolutely fantastic so I’m buzzing for all the hard work that everyone has been putting in off the pitch and on the training ground.

Alfie McCalmont of Oldham Athletic and Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I think it’s a good sign that we’re a little bit disappointed. Well I certainly am with how we’ve ended up getting over the line with the lack of quality or not killing the game off sooner.

“The other thing that did please me was that we dug in when we needed to and we’ve shown a real toughness of late. That is going to be massive between now and the end of the season.”

They went into the half-time break 2-0 up which pleased the manager as they’ve been struggling to find the net in recent weeks.

“I felt the first 10-15 minutes it took us a little while to get a grip on them in terms of shape wise.

“We made a few little tweaks to enable us to get higher up the pitch and get more pressure on them which really helped.

“Delighted to then go on and get a couple of goals as they have been hard to come by.

“Certainly in the second half of this season but that just shows me the confidence that is coming back.

“Fantastic finish from Conor, who is in a real rich vein of form now, and showing that quality that we all know that he has got.

“To get the second one, Kempy done really well, and he has been really bright since he has come in.

“We spoke about being solid at the back and needing a little bit more from those boys. We’ve been open with them about it and they’ve taken that responsibility on so that is another great thing for me to see.”