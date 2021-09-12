Leyton Orient thrash strugglers Oldham Athletic

Published: 4:55 PM September 11, 2021 Updated: 9:11 AM September 12, 2021

Aaron Drinan of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 14th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient thumped strugglers Oldham Athletic 4-0 to move up to third in League Two.

Goals by Aaron Drinan, Tom James, Theo Archibald and Harry Smith earned Leyton Orient the three points.

Kenny Jackett made one change to the starting XI that drew 2-2 away at Newport County with Dan Happe replacing Shadrach Ogie, who missed out having tested positive for Coivd-19.

Callum Reilly missed out from the bench with a slight knock, paving the way for Ruel Sotiriou and Hector Kyprianou to come back into the matchday squad.

Orient didn’t wait long to create the first chance of the game, as after three minutes Arron Drinan got on the end of Craig Clay’s cross which he almost guided the ball into the bottom corner, only for his effort to fall on the wrong side of the post.

The O’s found the opening goal after 16 minutes after a brilliant counter attack. Oldham’s corner was intercepted by Theo Archibald who then ran the length of the field before passing it across the face of goal to Aaron Drinan who gracefully tapped home the first goal of the afternoon.

Orient doubled their lead after 25 minutes as Tom James found the net for the first time for the club.

After being found in acres of space, James controlled the ball and embarked upon an excellent solo run into the Oldham penalty area, cutting back inside, before curing the ball into the far left corner and out of reach Latics’ keeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Orient thought they had a third on the half hour mark as Clay struck a beautiful volley into the bottom corner from the edge of the box but the referee had already blown for a foul in the Latics penalty area.

Oldham tried to come back into the game with ten to go, with Bowden trying his luck from the edge of the area – but Vigouroux denied him with a great stop.

The Latics almost pulled themselves back into the game through Hallam Hope as his curling effort from outside of the box went just wide of Lawrence Vigouroux’s goal.

Vigouroux was then called into action after 65 minutes when Raphael Diarra struck the ball from 25-yards out which was destined for the bottom corner if it wasn’t for the fingertips of Vigouroux, who made a stunning save at full stretch.

Orient’s second half pressure told with 15 minutes left of play. Archibald capped off a great performance with a goal as he made his way into the Oldham box and put away a neat finish into the bottom corner, just rewards for his intense pressure on the Latics back line.

It almost became four for Orient as Tom James lashed the ball across the face of goal from a tight angle but his effort went wide. James went on again to almost bag his second, only to be denied by Leutwiler from close range.

Orient kept pushing for the next one, and Luetwiler was called into action again from the resulting corner as Omar Beckles header was saved from point-blank range.

The O’s did find their fourth in stoppage time, as Harry Smith kept his fantastic scoring record alive. Luetwiler again made a fantastic save, as James’ fierce cross was met by Kemp’s bullet header, but he couldn’t do anything as the parried ball went straight to the head of Harry Smith.

Smith was perfectly placed to guide the ball into the empty net to finish off an outstanding win for Orient which moves the O’s into the automatic promotion spots.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Kemp 90’), Wood, Happe, Clay, Smith, Archibald, Mitchell, Drinan (Sotiriou 90’), Pratley © (Kyprianou 67’), Beckles.

Unused substitutes: Byrne, Omotoye, Papadopoulos, Sweeney

Goals: Drinan 16’, James 25’, Archibald 76’, Smith 90+2’

Yellows: James 13′

Oldham Athletic: Leutwiler, Clarke, Piergianni ©, Adams (Vaughan 45’), Hope, Keillor-Dunn, Fage (Da Silva 85’), Jameson, Bowden, Diarra, Bettache (Dearnley 77’)

Unused substitutes: Danielewicz, Whelan, Luamba, Couto