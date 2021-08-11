Leyton Orient 'unlucky' in Carabao Cup defeat to QPR says Kenny Jackett

Published: 10:29 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 11:10 PM August 11, 2021

Jordan Archer of QPR denies Aaron Drinan of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett felt his side were ‘unlucky’ not to cause an upset with the amount of chances that created as they suffered defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

The O’s nabbed a 1-1 draw with the R’s with an immense second-half display before falling short with a 5-3 loss in a penalty shoot-out at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Osman Kakay of QPR and Connor Wood of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Rob Dickie opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 16th minute but his effort was cancelled out by Aaron Drinan’s strike in the 74th minute.

“First half we were a little bit tentative and nervous, particularly on the ball. When we settled down and played the right pass at the right time we started to give them problems,” Jackett said. “We were unlucky with the amount of chances we created not to get more goals.”

The boss was pleased to see Drinan get off the mark for the season after working tirelessly throughout the match.

“He got a really good goal, had a good chance in the first half and I like it when forwards get chances. He finished his goal well and in the penalty shoot-out he put it away so I am very pleased because he had a good pre-season.”

Hector Kyprianou of Orient and Faysal Bettache of QPR during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient made two changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Salford City on the opening day of the League Two season with Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou coming in to replace Craig Clay and the injured Paul Smyth.

“It gave us a little bit more balance with Theo with that third forward in there.”

The O's went close in the dying stages on numerous occasions but had to try their luck in a penalty shoot-out where they lost 5-3 with QPR dispatching all of their penalties while youngster Ruel Sotiriou drilled his effort off the crossbar.

But the boss knows the 20-year-old is a good penalty taker and was perhaps just a tad unlucky.

"They took their penalties very well. For Ruel, he is very strong from the spot and scored a great pen at Maidenhead."



