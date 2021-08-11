QPR progress in Carabao Cup with a penalty shoot-out win over Leyton Orient

Published: 9:49 PM August 11, 2021 Updated: 10:30 PM August 11, 2021

Rob Dickie of QPR scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

QPR progress into the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Leyton Orient.

Rob Dickie opened the scoring for the R's but his effort was cancelled out by O's Aaron Drinan before the League Two side dominated but failed to cause an upset at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Kenny Jackett made two changes to the O's starting line-up with Paul Smyth and Craig Clay being replaced by Theo Archibald and Ruel Sotiriou while youngsters Zech Obiero and Jepthe Tanga were also named on the bench.

The R’s made wholesale changes with Jordan Archer, Osman Kakay, Jimmy Dunne, Andre Dozzell, Albert Adomah, Faysal Bettache, and George Thomas coming in after a 1-1 draw with Millwall on the opening day.

The visitors started brightly, stringing together some fantastic passing moves, which resulted in a good chance in the sixth minute but right-back Osman Kakay could only fire over.

George Thomas of QPR during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Theo Archibald picked up the ball and made a run for the O’s against the run of play before sending an inviting cross into the box that just evaded Aaron Drinan shortly after.

In the 12th minute Lyndon Dykes threaded the ball through to Albert Adomah who had a golden effort, but he wrapped it over the bar.

Rob Dickie opened the scoring as he headed home a George Thomas corner in the 16th minute for his second in as many matches.

QPR continue to look to lively as Adomah raced down the left, beat O’s defender Dan Happe and then picked out Scottish International Dykes, who volleyed over from near the back post.

High-pressing from Orient saw Drinan win the ball before aiming and trying his luck from distance - but powers it over the bar.

It was almost an equaliser for the hosts in the 40th minute as Dan Kemp found Tom James who then picked out Drinan inside the box whose shot crept narrowly wide of the post.

Albert Adomah of QPR and Dan Happe of Orient during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The O's looked way more lively in the closing stages of the first-half and continued with that momentum early in the second-half with some good link up play without a real killer instinct in the final third.

In the 64th minute Orient right-back James almost catches R's goalkeeper Archer off guard but the former Millwall shot-stopper managed to palm it away as he fell back into his own goal at the near post.

Happe poked a Kemp corner over the crossbar as the former West Ham youngster scuffed the cross but it made its way through the crowd and to the back post.

Leyton Orient levelled the score in the 74th minute as forward Drinan slotted home from close range after some intense pressure from the hosts.

Aaron Drinan of Orient (L) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Queens Park Rangers, Carabao Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 11th August 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sotiriou then was denied as he struck an effort from point blank range before defender Omar Beckles drilled a shot off the crossbar as Orient searched for the winner.

They went close but couldn't find the winner as the R's sat deep before heading to a penalty shoot-out.

QPR were then victorious as they sealed a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win with Ruel Sotiriou hitting the crossbar for the O's from the spot.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James, Beckles, Happe, Wood, Pratley, Kyprianou, Archibald, Kemp, Drinan, Sotiriou.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Clay, Young, Sweeney, Ogie, Obiero, Tanga.

QPR: Archer, Kakay, Dickie, Barbet (Kelman 61) , Dunne, Wallace (Odubajo 46), Dozzell, Adomah, Bettache (Ball 83), Thomas, Dykes.

Unused subs: Walsh, Masterson, Duke-McKenna, Willock.



