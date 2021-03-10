Manager McAnuff insists play-offs is still the aim for Leyton Orient

Published: 12:30 PM March 10, 2021

James Brophy of Leyton Orient and Mathew Stevens of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists reaching the League Two play-offs still has to remain the target ahead of their home clash with Scunthorpe United.

The O’s will welcome Neil Cox’s men to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday (1pm kick-off) as they look to build on a 0-0 draw with Stevenage on Tuesday evening.

New boss McAnuff has overseen one win, one lost and one draw since taking over only just over a week ago.

“It has to be, it’s a real tight league and we’ve shown at previous times in the season that if we can pick up two or three wins on the bounce it gives you a great chance of getting there, but we have to do that,” McAnuff said.

“We can’t be hoping to do it, it’s up to us to go and make it happen. It’s a game we need to win to get back on track.”

Elliott List of Stevenage and Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient are currently hit with a number of injuries including to defenders Adam Thompson and Josh Coulson while attackers Ruel Sotiriou, Lee Angol and Louis Dennis are all sidelined but the latter is edging closer to a return.

“Louis has been back running, so we’re hoping to get him back, he’ll have a full week of training next week obviously we’ve got a clear week in terms of no mid-week fixtures so that will be good for him and for everyone to get that time on the training ground.

“We’re hoping for him to be involved after that, the other boys are going to be a bit longer, it’s an area we have been affected by but that is what we’re working with and there is no point moaning about it.

“We’ve got to try finding a way to create more goals and score more goals because it is an area that we’re lacking in at the moment.”

McAnuff also feels he has learnt a lot from his first week in management and hopes to now build on that.

“I’ve learnt that whoever said a week is a long time in football is absolutely true, it’s had a bit of everything, the highs of winning, the lows of Exeter away, but I was pleased with the response.

“It’s hours and hours of not switching off whenever as when you’re a player you can go home, you’ve done your work, and you can relax whereas as a manager you can never switch off.

“You’re thinking about formations or watching opposing teams, but at the same time I'm enjoying the ride, and we all want to win games.”