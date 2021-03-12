Leyton Orient boss urging his players to make a shirt their own in Scunthorpe clash

Published: 1:07 PM March 12, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff is urging his players to make a shirt their own as he continues to make tweaks each match in a bid to find a winning formula.

The O’s will welcome Scunthorpe United (1pm kick-off) to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as they look to start finding more consistency after one win, one draw and one defeat under McAnuff since he took over the managerial role.

The boss has made changes in every game so far and has admitted he will continue to do so until players start reaching the levels that is expected of them.

Although he did somewhat reveal three players who will be on the team sheet in goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, midfielder Craig Clay, and versatile James Brophy.

“I think there always has to be places up for grabs, I want to have a competitive squad, I don’t want people assuming or expecting to play every week unless they’re very much at the top of their game and producing results,” the 39-year-old said.

“At the moment the results haven’t been there, that is clear for everyone to see, so there shouldn’t be anybody in there other than Lawrence (Vigouroux) consistently has been very good this year.

“Brophy has maintained a high level, Craig Clay I would probably put in that category as well, outside of that particularly recently I don’t think anyone is at the level they need to be to warrant a starting place.

“Until we find that consistency and formula, it’s up to me to find the best way to configure things to try to get those winning performances.”

In the 0-0 draw against Stevenage in mid-week, the boss switched the formation slightly, as he put Dan Kemp in the number 10 role behind Tristan Abrahams and Conor Wilkinson.

“Kempy looked really bright, it’s a new way for us, and we don’t have a lot of time to work in terms of out on the grass and preparation.

“With that in mind I felt we got him into some really good positions just on the back of their midfield line and also he had a lot more contact with the striker which for us there has been times where whoever is central is detached and isolated.

“That’s clearly something we’ve tried to address without losing balance in the middle of the pitch and the ability to control games.

“I was happy enough with him, but as an attacking force, there is so much more to come and it is an area that we are struggling in.

“We’re all honest enough to say the goals aren’t flowing, it’s now about getting those boys into those areas as much as we can, and then just asking a little bit more of them and more conviction.”