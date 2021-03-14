Leyton Orient boss McAnuff understands the fans frustration after draw with Scunthorpe

Published: 9:53 AM March 14, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff understands why the fans are frustrated with the lack of chances being created and the level of performance as they drew 1-1 with Scunthorpe United.

Irons striker Ryan Loft opened the scoring before Ouss Cisse cancelled his effort out before half-time at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The O’s failed to push on and make the game their own – meaning they remain 14th in League Two having only scored four goals in their last 12 matches.

When asked about the fans frustration, he said: “Yes because it’s certainly not what we’re instructing the lads and clearly from our point of view we know we need to move the ball faster.

“We know we need to get more shots, more crosses, and these are all things that clearly we’re aware of and trying to get across.

“Obviously we then go out there and it clearly doesn’t materialise so it’s frustrating for everybody at the end of the day.

“At this moment in time it’s up to me to come up with those answers and get us playing with a bit more of a tempo and making sure particular here that we’re testing teams.”

The 39-year-old was more disappointed with the Scunthorpe draw than the Stevange one in mid-week due to the circumstances.

“It felt a bit different for me, I think coming off the back of Exeter, particularly the first-half the other night we actually played the ball well and got into some good positions without creating too many opportunities.

“Today (Saturday) we really missed a trick in my opinion, first-half we just didn’t have enough conviction in our play, we were too slow at times and we definitely didn’t put them under enough pressure.

“I think the goal really summed that up, really passive in our defending, and we made it an uphill battle from there and obviously get ourselves back in the game where I felt like we could go and kick on but it never happened.

“Really disappointed with today (Saturday).”

Since McAnuff took charge they’ve picked up one win, two draws and one defeat in his first four matches in charge.

“When you look at the way those fixtures have gone with those away games it can be difficult but coming here at home where we have got a good record we certainly looked at those as two big opportunities to get some points on the board.

“Clearly that hasn’t materialised and for me that’s why it’s certainly points dropped.”