Match Report
League Two
Leyton Orient F.C
Ouss Cisse (34)
Scunthorpe United F.C
Ryan Loft (12)
Leyton Orient see play-off chances become a distant hope with draw at home to The Iron
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient remain 14th in League Two after only managing to muster up a 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United.
Irons striker Ryan Loft opened the scoring before Ouss Cisse cancelled his effort out before half-time at the Breyer Group Stadium.
Manager Jobi McAnuff named an unchanged side from the goalless draw with Stevenage in mid-week as they get back to winning ways.
Forward Conor Wilkinson looked to make something happen down the right flank but the move was cut out in the fifth minute of play.
Orient continued to press forward as striker Tristan Abrahams teased a low ball across the face of goal, however, there was no one to get on the end of it.
The visitors Scunthorpe opened the scoring against the run of play as Ryan Loft won the aerial ball before latching onto the loose ball and threading the ball wide before Junior Brown then found Kevin van Veen who clipped the ball into the area, with Loft bundling the ball home from close range in the 12 minute.
Five minutes later attacking midfielder Dan Kemp's corner swerved onto the crossbar before James Brophy and Kemp linked well down the left but the latter’s cross was collected by goalkeeper Mark Howard.
Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was then called into action as he blocked Alex Gilliead's fierce strike at his near post.
In the 34th minute of play Orient levelled the score as defensive midfielder Ouss Cisse nodded home a Dan Kemp free-kick.
Early in the second-half Scunthorpe’s Jacob Bedeau stabbed the ball wide of Vigouroux's goal before the defender then met a set-piece shortly after but could only head wide of the target.
It became a cagey affair with both sides struggling to create any real good chances to take the match in their own hands.
Scunthorpe midfielder Jem Karacan intercepted and chased down the loose ball before crossing for Ryan Loft where the striker’s goal bound header was pushed around the post for a corner in the 78th minute.
O's forward Wilkinson stepped up to step a free-kick in the 83rd minute but his however was headed behind by Junior Brown as both sides looked for a winner.
Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Turley, Happe, Brophy, Cisse (Kyprianou 57), Clay, Freeman, Kemp, Wilkinson, Abrahams (Johnson 57).
Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Akinola, Sweeney, Dayton.
Scunthorpe United: Howard, Rowe, Clarke, Bedeau, Brown, Gilliead, Karacan, Beestin, Hallam (Spence 39), Van Veen (Eisa 84), Loft (Green 84).
Unused subs: Watston, Hippolyte, Howe, O’Malley.