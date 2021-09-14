Papadopoulos nets on debut to seal victory for Leyton Orient in Trophy

Published: 8:56 PM September 14, 2021

Antony Papadopoulos netted on his Leyton Orient debut to seal a narrow 1-0 victory over Southampton under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

Manager Kenny Jackett made wholesale changes for the Papa John's Trophy tie including handing Rhys Byrne and Antony Papadopoulos their first-team debuts.

The O's had an early chance as Dan Kemp struck a shot from the edge of the box, but it failed to test the keeper who calmly collected in the opening minute of play.

Southampton had their first chance of the match in the 10th minute when they were awarded a free-kick from a Hector Kyprianou foul, but it was comfortably held by Byrne inbetween the sticks.

Orient were shortly after dispossessed on the edge of the penalty area which allowed Kami Doyle to have a shot at goal which went over the bar.

Southampton had yet another chance as Ramello Mitchell hit a shot inside the box with the outside of his boot.

His effort almost curled into the top corner but went over the bar in the 16th minute.

Orient forward Ruel Sotiriou then struck a lethal strike inside the penalty area which was denied by Bycroft in the Saints goal.

The hosts had another chance in the 29th minute as Dan Kemp's free-kick was flicked onto Sotiriou who shot from close range but his effort was blocked.

Early in the second-half Dan Kemp put a free-kick into the box which found the head of Dan Happe but his effort went over the bar.

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient at The Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Young left-back Jayden Sweeney tried his luck from distance but sent a shot spiralling over in 66th minute of play.

A great move by Orient as Dan Kemp played the ball back to the edge of the penalty area where Antony Papadopoulous smashed home the opener on his debut in the 82nd minute.

Leyton Orient: Byrne, Mitchell, Beckles, Happe, Sweeney, Kyprianou, Papadopoulos, Reilly (Tanga 71), Kemp, Sotiriou (Nkrumah 44), Omotoye.

Unused subs: Phillips, James, Wood, Clay, Young.