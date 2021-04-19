Jobi McAnuff reveals focus is on run-in, rather taking O's job permanently

Published: 12:00 PM April 19, 2021

Jordan Moore-Taylor of Forest Green Rovers and Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff has revealed he is solely focused on the upcoming games rather than discussions about potentially taking the job permanently.

The O’s have won six matches, drawn four and lost two under McAnuff which has seen them claw their way back into the battle for the League Two play-off places.

They travel away to strugglers Southend United on Saturday with speculation about the club’s future being questioned with chairman Nigel Travis in the country after more than a year of being absent due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“Its something we are talking about. From my point of view as I've said from the start, it’s really important that I focus on doing the job to the best of my ability. Particularly with the amount of games that we’ve got,” McAnuff said.

“It is demanding combining both, trying to get the balance right of doing the stuff at the training ground, and still being available to play at times.

You may also want to watch:

“My focus is on that and getting the wins that we’re going to need to take us where they want to take us.

“Nigel has been great as he always is, of course we speak all the time, and the communication is very open.

“It’s about keeping my head down and doing my job the best I can then when decision time comes I'm sure we’ll all sit down and decide what is best.”

The boss is pleased to have more options in the squad for the run-in and explained why he left Sam Ling out of their 2-0 victory over Barrow on Saturday.

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“A real difficult decision, we’re getting bodies back now, and from my point of view we need to win games of football and I need to get as many attacking options on the bench as I can," he added.

“We’ve still got a few more to come back and he was very unlucky in terms of us having enough cover in that area if we need to do something at right-back. But on the other side, particularly with James Brophy starting, we then didn’t have a natural left-back to deputise if we did need that.

“That was the thinking behind that, he’s very unlucky as he’s been excellent for me, certainly in the last few games.

“That’s what I'm here for, though, to make those difficult decisions. I’ll always give the players an explanation and understanding as to why that decision has been made.

“Hopefully they respect it and that’s the best I can do. In terms of having that competition and having those dilemmas is what I want as I want a strong squad and options to come onto the pitch to help us get over the line.

“At the minute where we need to win games then I want those attacking options.”