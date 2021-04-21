It's 'full steam' ahead for Leyton Orient as they head into derby with Southend

Published: 12:00 PM April 21, 2021

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Scunthorpe United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 13th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff insists his side must go ‘full steam’ ahead as they head into their final three fixtures of the League Two.

First up is a local derby as they make the trip to Roots Hall on Saturday to face strugglers Southend United.

The O’s currently sit four points off the top seven but the boss knows they now have nothing to lose heading into the final fixtures.

“We’ve got to go for it, we’ve given ourselves an outside chance, it’s always been an outside chance,” the 39-year-old said.

“There is a lot of work to do, but I'm not going to come away from it because we’re four points away because we have been four points away most of the time.

“All we can do is concentrate on is winning football matches. We had a target and an idea of what we felt might get us in the play-offs. We need to get to that target then see how it goes.

“It’s full steam ahead from our point of view, the safety catch is off, and we’ve got to go for it.”

The former Reading captain knows how important the rivalry is and how much is on the life for both sides.

"It's a massive game now for everyone connected with this football club, both teams still fighting and trying to get somewhere, obviously Southend it’s to stay up and for us it’s to stay in touch with that play-off pack.

“There is a lot of football still to be played and from our point of view, we’ve got to move past this, and be ready to go on Saturday.

“There is a little bit extra riding on it, and with the rivalry we’re very much well aware of it.

“They’ve got their own fight, so we’re expecting a tough game, and one that we’re looking forward to.”

McAnuff has more options at his disposal with both Ouss Cisse and Ruel Sotiriou returning from injury in their 4-2 defeat to Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

“He (Ouss Cisse) had the knock, came out, but came back in. We’ve got really options now and for me it’s about picking the right team to make sure we’ve got that energy from now until the end of the season as it’s going to be a big factor.

“He (Ruel) has worked really hard to get himself back, he gives us a little bit extra coming off the bench, he hasn’t played enough football to start yet.

“It’s good to have him back and a good positive option for us up front.”