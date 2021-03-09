Leyton Orient boss McAnuff knows they must be better to beat Stevenage

Published: 12:30 PM March 9, 2021

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows they must be better in order to beat his former club Stevenage this evening.

The O’s will welcome Boro to the Breyer Group Stadium (7pm) as they look to bounce back from a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Exeter City on the weekend in his second match in charge.

They will however come up against former Orient striker Alex Revell’s side who have really turned their fortunes around in recent weeks as they’re unbeaten in six League Two fixtures.

Stevenage were victorious in their last outing, Elliott List’s 52nd minute goal was the difference, as The Boro beat Harrogate Town 1-0.

They’re now sitting 15th in the table and a win would see the visitors leap frog Orient in the table.

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve obviously picked up a bit and got themselves going, so from our point of view I said it’s about how quickly we can turn this around, and we will pick the bones out of that,” McAnuff admitted.

Last time round Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson’s second-half goals secured a superb 2-0 away win at The Lamex Stadium.

But things are very different now with McAnuff at the helm and Orient in a bad patch of form while slipping down the league table.

The boss also confirmed defender Adam Thompson will miss the rest of the season leaving him very light on options.

“He’s had his surgery, came through it fine, but we’re obviously going to be without him for the rest of the season but the main thing is that part of the job is done for him so now he can focus on his recovery.”