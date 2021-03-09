Leyton Orient boss McAnuff knows they must be better to beat Stevenage
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff knows they must be better in order to beat his former club Stevenage this evening.
The O’s will welcome Boro to the Breyer Group Stadium (7pm) as they look to bounce back from a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Exeter City on the weekend in his second match in charge.
They will however come up against former Orient striker Alex Revell’s side who have really turned their fortunes around in recent weeks as they’re unbeaten in six League Two fixtures.
Stevenage were victorious in their last outing, Elliott List’s 52nd minute goal was the difference, as The Boro beat Harrogate Town 1-0.
They’re now sitting 15th in the table and a win would see the visitors leap frog Orient in the table.
You may also want to watch:
“They’ve obviously picked up a bit and got themselves going, so from our point of view I said it’s about how quickly we can turn this around, and we will pick the bones out of that,” McAnuff admitted.
Last time round Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson’s second-half goals secured a superb 2-0 away win at The Lamex Stadium.
Most Read
- 1 Women's triumphs feature in online photo exhibition set up by east London snappers
- 2 One Year of Covid: Your tributes to those from east London who have died
- 3 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
- 4 Arrests as police step up drugs raids
- 5 Jailed: East End county lines dealers who peddled heroin and crack cocaine
- 6 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
- 7 More laptops and school meals dished out for pupils in Poplar
- 8 Stepney Green hero volunteering seven days a week since pandemic began
- 9 Illegal rave raided by police at disused railway arch in Bow
- 10 Why Tower Hamlets should be a 'royal' borough after Covid
But things are very different now with McAnuff at the helm and Orient in a bad patch of form while slipping down the league table.
The boss also confirmed defender Adam Thompson will miss the rest of the season leaving him very light on options.
“He’s had his surgery, came through it fine, but we’re obviously going to be without him for the rest of the season but the main thing is that part of the job is done for him so now he can focus on his recovery.”