O's manager Jobi McAnuff pleased with response in Stevenage draw

Published: 10:35 PM March 9, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff was pleased with the response on a whole but knows they must starting creating more chances after a goalless draw with Stevenage.

The O’s bounced back from a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Exeter City on Saturday to earn a point from Alex Revell’s men in McAnuff’s first match in charge.

“I would say on the whole, yes, it was a tough afternoon against Exeter City and from my point of view tonight (Tuesday) was all about making sure that was one bad afternoon and not rolling onto two, three or four,” McAnuff said.

“First and foremost we’ve got ourselves back on track, first-half in particular I thought we looked bright and got people into positions that we’ve worked on in the short space of time that we’ve been able to work on it.

“Getting Kempy (Dan Kemp) in behind the lines, Conor (Wilkinson) as well, obviously we didn’t quite have that end product tonight, which is a frustrating part of the game for us.

Dan Kemp of Leyton Orient and Arthur Read of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

You may also want to watch:

“Second-half they changed it slightly and it took us 10-15 minutes for the boys to adjust to that and obviously towards the end of the half we had a good couple of opportunities. Kempy’s shot off the post and on another day it might have gone in.

“Overall satisfied with the reaction after Saturday.”

The O’s kept a clean sheet which pleased former midfielder McAnuff especially after seeing goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux letting four in last time out – despite being excellent all season.

“Lawrence has been absolutely outstanding for us this season, we looked back through the goals and as the goalkeeper you have the last action, and that’s what everybody sees but there is things we could have done for all of the goals a lot further up the pitch.

“It was three, four or five mistakes at some points, and we all have a collective responsibility when we concede so there was no finger pointing at Lawrence.

“We know he’s quality, we’ve seen it all season, really pleased for him and a good sign as a real top player bounces back.”

The boss also explained the reasons for starting Tristan Abrahams instead of top goalscorer Danny Johnson.

“Goals have been hard to come by for everybody at the moment so I just wanted to try freshening it up. Tristan gives us a slightly different dynamic and we played a slightly different system with an actual number 10 and the two boys off the side of it.

“It was good to have that base to build off, which I thought Trist did really well, and there was probably a little bit more space towards the end of the game for Dan (Danny Johnson) which hasn’t been there as teams have sat a lot deeper and away from us because he is a big threat going over the top.

“We’ve got options in that area and I think it’s important we have competition for places.”