Leyton Orient only manage goalless draw in McAnuff's first home match in charge against Stevenage

Published: 8:58 PM March 9, 2021

Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient played out a goalless draw with Stevenage in Jobi McAnuff's first match in charge as the play-off hopes slip further away.

Interim manager McAnuff made three changes for his first home match in charge of the O’s as he brought in Sam Ling, Conor Wilkinson and Tristan Abrahams as Joe Widdowson, Tunji Akinola and Danny Johnson.

It was an early chance for the visitors as Tom Pett picked up the ball and fired a shot goalbound but it was deflected and gathered by O’s shot-stopper Lawrence Vigouroux before Boro then had a quick break shortly after.

Pett again causing issues as he robbed Orient midfielder Ouss Cisse in midfield, then Elliot Osborne picked out Luke Norris at the back post, but he misjudged the flight and headed it harmlessly down and into the ground.

Orient had their first chance in the 10th minute of play as Dan Kemp, who sprinted to make a strong block that started off an attack, but his eventual strike went wide of the target.

Craig Clay of Leyton Orient and Arthur Read of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Seven minutes later Stevenage’s Elliot List fired a strike with real intent from distance but goalkeeper Vigouroux was alert and made a two-handed stop to deny his attempt.

Both sides misplaced passes as they look to get on the front foot but then in the 27th minute attacking midfielder Dan Kemp starting pulling strings in the middle of the park and slides a ball into the box that runs just ever so slightly too far for striker Tristan Abrahams.

Stevenage then won a corner and Pett swung it in to find the head of Luke Norris but his effort was pushed away by Vigouroux in the 33rd minute.

O’s forward Conor Wilkinson raced forward and drilled a long range shot but it spun wide of the right post as both sides continued to play out a cagey first-half.

Early in the second-half defender Jamie Turley was booked after barging List over just outside the box and up stepped Ben Coker who thumped the free-kick off the crossbar.

In the 59th minute Orient loanee midfielder Nick Freeman produced a lovely cross into the box that was met by Kemp but his half-volley was blocked.

Boro had a golden opportunity just minutes later as a corner was whipped in while two Orient defenders went down leaving Norris wide open but he nodded his free header over the bar.

Orient moved the ball around the park nicely before Brophy played Kemp into a pocket of space where he drove at the goal and curled a shot in that hit the right post to deny them a chance of breaking the deadlock in the 78th minute.

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage and Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Stevenage hit right back with a chance of their own as Tom Pett got in behind the O’s defence but was denied by former Swindon Town goalkeeper Vigouroux.

The Chilean was then called upon again right away as he tipped an Osborne shot over for a corner as the game started to open up.





Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Ling, Turley, Happe, Brophy, Cisse, Clay, Freeman (Dayton 75), Wilkinson, Kemp, Abrahams (Johnson 78).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Widdowson, Akinola, Sweeney, Kyprianou.

Stevenage: Cumming, Wildin, Vancooten, Cuthbert, Coker, Osborne (Hutton 85), Pett, Read, List (Aitchison 75), Newton, Norris (Stevens 85)

Unused subs: Johnson, Vincelot, Prosser, Lines.