At tale of two halves, Orient run riot over Sutton United

After the disappointment of conceding a late leveller against the run of play last week away to Rochdale, it was back to fortress Brisbane Road for the O’s as they welcomed an in-form Sutton United.

Matt Gray’s Sutton entered the fixture inside the play offs ahead of ninth placed Orient.

A turbulent opening twenty minutes for Kenny Jackett’s side saw Orient concede the opening goal of the game at Brisbane Road for the first time on a Saturday afternoon this season.

The goal for the U’s came when Millwall loanee Alex Mitchell played a sloppy pass in the air back towards the Orient defence and the pacey Isaac Olaofe burst onto the ball eventually smashing the ball into the top corner at Laurence Vigouroux’s near post.

However, going behind was the wakeup call the O’s needed as the response was rampant. Orient levelled up the score twelves minutes later when Harry Smith flicked the ball on from a throw inn and Theo Archibald was there to tap home from close range.

A couple more O’s chances came before Half-Time but the score line at the break ended 1-1.

Leaving the O’s faithful who were in fine voice positive about their sides endeavours for the second half.

It was very much a case of picking up where the O’s left off as a mistake from U’s goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis saw big Smith head home from close range.

Déjà vu from the opening goal Orient conceded at Spotland last Saturday with Smith’s goal coming just forty-five seconds inside the first half. The perfect start for Jackett’s side.

The period of play that followed saw Orient continue asserting their dominance creating multiple chances without finding the killer goal. O’s needed to be careful with Sutton’s pace going forward causing a threat occasionally on the break.

With less than ten minutes of the ninety remaining the dominance from the O’s prevailed when Smith scored one of the goals of the season to put his side 3-1 up.

Smith raced towards the ball unleashing a first-time volley on his weaker left foot with ball arrowing into the far-left corner from 25 yards out.

An effort that iconic Dutch striker Marco Van Basten would have been proud of.

Orient sealed the game off in style when a Theo Archibald corner swung low into the near post and a cute little flick from full back Tom James caught the Sutton defence off guard. James racking up the numbers again continuing his fine season.

That was virtually the last kick of the game, a much deserved 4-1 win from the O’s that sees Jackett’s men climb back into the play offs.

A contrast of halves with the second half producing one of the best displays of the season.

Player Ratings:

Star Man* - Dan Kemp

L. Vigouroux - 6.5

T. James - 7.5

A. Mitchell - 6.5

O. Beckles - 7

S. Ogie - 6.5

T. Archibald - 8

H. Kyprianou - 7

C. Clay - 8

*D. Kemp - 9

A. Drinan - 7

H. Smith - 8.5

